SUPERGIRL: More Test-Screening Details Emerge; Rumor Points To A Voice Cameo From [SPOILER]

A test-screening for Supergirl was held this week, and several insiders have shared (mostly) positive reports. We now have some more details, including word on a certain actor lending their voice to a mysterious character.

Possible spoilers follow.

On tonight's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider revealed what his source told him about the next DCU movie. A lot of the details are very similar to what we've heard from previous reports (Milly Alcock is great, action sequences are "fine," the villain is underwhelming), but Sneider adds that there will be "communication" issues between Kara Zorl-El and Superman (David Corenswet), because she will be speaking Kryptonian.

We don't have any more context, but this may suggest that the Man of Steel will speak to his cousin from Earth, and won't join her in outer space for his cameo appearance.

Sneider has also heard that Seth Rogen (Invincible, The Studio) will have a voice cameo.

We have no idea which character Rogen will play, but there's some speculation that he will lend his voice to Krypto. Kara's super-pooch didn't speak in James Gunn's Superman, but we know that planets with a red sun strip Kara of her powers. Is it possible that Krypto's physiology could also be altered?

We can't really see this being the case (Krypto doesn't speak in the Woman of Tomorrow comic), and we'd say Rogen is more likely to voice one of the many aliens that will feature in the movie.

Updates: Sneider has now confirmed that Rogen will not voice Krypto.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle andMatthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”