SUPERGIRL: New Details About Lobo's DCU Debut Revealed Following Recent Test Screenings - SPOILERS

The first test screening for Supergirl took place earlier this week. It sounds like the movie is good, but perhaps in need of a few changes before the Maiden of Might lands in theaters next summer.

That's the whole point of test screenings, of course, though we're not sure what DC Studios can do about the movie's "underwhelming" villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, and what's been described as a bland colour palette. As many fans feared after watching the trailers, it may fail to do Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's artist Bilquis Evely's comic book work justice.

We'll see what happens, but every reaction we've seen has suggested that Milly Alock and Jason Momoa are excellent as Kara Zor-El and Lobo, respectively.

According to the latest test screening leak from @MyTimeToShineH, Lobo has a "supporting role" in Supergirl, with the anti-hero set to cross paths with the Kryptonian while he's on a bounty hunt. He ends up helping Superman's cousin, while Momoa is said to be "amazing in the role."

Recently, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran elaborated on the decision to cast the Aquaman star, despite his history with the DCEU. "Well, it's Jason Momoa. Talk about a great fit," he said. "In real life, he is Lobo, so it's a perfect fit."

"You kind of want actors that are volunteers, and not recruits, and he was volunteering to be Lobo. He just wanted to do it," the veteran producer continued, adding that Momoa "came in, we shot in England, and he just crushed it. He brought exactly what he wanted to it. And he made it his own, as well.”

The former Arthur Curry actor has described Lobo as "the role I've always wanted to play," pointing out, "That’s the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it. It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big. I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he’s pretty rough and gruff and I'll say the bike’s really cool."

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.