THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Board A Familiar Ship In New Still From The Next STAR WARS Movie

After two different cuts of The Mandalorian and Grogu teaser played exclusively in theaters with Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, Star Wars fans are more eager than ever for a new trailer to be released.

At this rate, the most likely possibility is that a new sneak peek will be released during next month's Super Bowl. That's a major platform to promote the movie on, especially as Lucasfilm giving its first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker a solid promotional push feels long overdue.

We'll keep you updated, but USA Today (via SFFGazette.com) has just debuted a new still from Jon Favreau's big-screen follow-up to Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Showing Din Djarin and Grogu aboard the new Razor Crest, it doesn't reveal much, but these two being together again is a welcome sight.

For anyone concerned that The Mandalorian and Grogu will be little more than a truncated version of Season 4, Favreau has confirmed he took full advantage of the big screen to make the world of The Mandalorian feel different from what we're used to.

"We really leaned into it. As we did tests, we looked at what looked good in IMAX. A lot of stuff in space looked great, and a lot of sets we built taller to really embrace the opportunity."

"A lot of people know these characters who haven’t seen the show," he said of how the shift to theaters will change his storytelling approach. "So it’s not just that there are people who saw the show and people who don’t know the characters - there’s a big range. We want to reward people who’ve been there since the beginning, but also invite new audiences in."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026.