MCU Rumor Roundup: Updates On STRANGE ACADEMY, New JESSICA JONES Show, [SPOILER]'s DOOMSDAY Role, & More

We have some rumors relating to several different Marvel Studios big and small screen projects here.

According to Daniel Richtman, the planned Champions and Strange Academy Disney+ shows "will take place after Secret Wars and could run for multiple seasons." The

Champions is believed to be the title (the series hasn't actually been officially announced yet) for Marvel's Young Avengers show, which will focus on the likes of Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Wiccan, and Speed, who will make his debut in VisionQuest.

We know very little about Strange Academy, but in the comics, the school was founded by Doctor Strange following the restoration of magic, in order to train the young sorcerers of all worlds in the use of sorcery and magical artefacts. A diverse ensemble of professors was enlisted to help the students perfect their abilities, and the comic featured appearances from the likes of Man-Thing, Magik, the Scarlet Witch, Agatha Harkness, and many more.

As for the students, the roster consisted of Alvi Brorson, Calvin Morse, Dessy, Doyle Dormammu, Eva Quintero, Germán Aguilar, Guslaug, Howie, Pia, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Toth, and Zoe Laveau.

None of these characters have made their MCU debuts yet, so this show could include the likes of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong (Benedict Wong) and maybe even Ghost Agatha (Kathryn Hahn).

We have heard that the series will be "one of the more important tie-in stories leading into The Kang Dynasty [now Avengers: Doomsday], as it will also tie into multiple aspects of the MCU aside from the supernatural."

Richtman also reiterates a previous rumor that a new Jessica Jones series is in development.

Daredevil: Born Again essentially served as a fourth season of the Netflix Daredevil series, so it'll be interesting to see if this new Jessica Jones project will also revisit certain characters and plot points from the previous three seasons. With Jones (Krysten Ritter) set to play a significant role in the events of Born Again season 2, there's a decent chance her new show will be more of a reboot - which Born Again was originally envisioned as prior to the creative overhaul.

Richtman reports that Gwyneth Paltrow will return as Pepper Potts in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Paltrow debuted as Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) love-interest in the first Iron Man movie, and has since made several notable Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances, ultimately getting the chance to suit-up as Rescue in Endgame. Despite donning armor of her own and getting more screen-time than she had in a lot of her previous MCU appearances, Paltrow revealed that she still hasn't watched the movie during a 2024 interview.

“To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point," the Academy Award-winner said of Marvel Studios' output. "I’ve never seen Endgame. I can’t keep track of who’s what. But I probably should at some point.”

As for why she gradually became disillusioned with the MCU, Paltrow feels that the franchise hasn't been the same for a while, suggesting that the movies gradually lost their "independent" feel as they went on.

“The first film we did was very different from the rest because the studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit,” she said. “They hired Jon Favreau to direct who was great. And they hired Robert Downey Jr., who was unhireable at the time. His career was at a very low point.”

Finally, Richtman claims to have confirmed that Hayley Atwell will have "multiple roles" in Doomsday. This isn't the first time we've heard this, and it's generally assumed that this means several Peggy Carter variants will be involved across a few different timelines.

Atwell debuted as Steve Rogers' love-interest in Captain America: The First Avenger, but the British actress got the opportunity to voice a very different take on the hero in the What If...? animated series, before suiting-up as "Captain Carter" (a Captain America variant) for a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Carter did not last very long in the Doctor Strange sequel, however, and came to a violent end after being cut in half by her own shield by the rampaging Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Atwell did show interest in getting the chance to do more with her "underserved character" in a recent interview with Den of Geek.

"There are so many things that she could do, there’s so much more I feel I can bring to a character because I’ve developed as time’s gone on," she explained. "What’s so great about having time behind you and having had a 20-year career so far is the development of skill, and I think there’s so much more that Peggy can do. She’s very much an underserved character."

"When she says ‘I know my value and everyone else’s opinion doesn’t really matter,’ it’s because she hasn’t been given the platform that she knows she deserves and that she’s really capable of doing in the world. And so I just think there is just so much more that she can do, and I think she speaks to a modern time, so to be able to take her to that next level as Captain Carter would be phenomenal. Especially with all my Mission: Impossible training. I am ready, let’s go!"

Based on everything we've been hearing, it seems highly likely that Atwell will indeed take up the shield as Captain Carter in Avengers: Doomsday.