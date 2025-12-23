ANT-MAN Star Paul Rudd Shows Off His Marvel PR Skills Answering AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Question From Travis Kelce

It may be hard to believe, given how recent the first Ant-Man movie might still feel for some, but Paul Rudd is an MCU veteran. He made his debut as Scott Lang in 2015, after which he went on to star in two sequels—Ant-Man and the Wasp and Quantumania—and had supporting roles in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. The actor has thus appeared in some of Marvel Studios' most important productions to date. With that, comes the need for strong PR training.

The Kevin Feige-led studio is well known for its strict secrecy policies, requiring actors to stay in top shape regarding their secret-guarding abilities. Things don't always work out in the company's favor, but there are a few actors working for the studio that are just experts at giving non-answers, or dodging questions entirely when posed with an inquiry regarding their roles in the MCU. Rudd is among those select few, and he recently got to prove it once again.

The actor made an appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce. The topic of Avengers: Doomsday came up, prompting the Ant-Man star to tell the brothers: "What do you want to know? I'll tell you everything." Travis Kelce jokingly asked if he could detail the plot for them, to which Rudd replied: "Uh, I'll be honest with you—I'm not really sure what it is."

And that is the perfect way to dodge a question about a highly secretive superhero franchise. He played coy, yes, but didn't come up with an elaborate lie. He gave a straightforward answer that painted him as largely disinterested in the film, closing himself off from further questions. For fans, it's often frustrating how little information is given out to the public by creatives involved in comic book projects (despite the understandably secretive nature of their jobs). However, when an answer as perfect and funny as Rudd's comes along, it just feels right to be left hanging.

Admitedly, given a previous comment from one of Doomsday's main cast members, one could argue Rudd could, in fact, be largely unaware of the movie's plot. In July 2025, at The Hollywood Reporter's San Diego Comic-Con suite, Mystique actress Rebecca Romijn was asked if she was done filming the movie. Romijn revealed she was unsure, given that the script was undergoing rewrites during principal photography:

"[I'm] not quite sure. The script hasn't—they haven't finished writing it. It's been very, very fun, and we don't know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps."

The rewrites, paired with the secrecy described by the actress, could lend validity to the possibility that its stars aren't fully in the know regarding the plot. With that said, given Rudd's jokey demeanor, it's likelier he decided to play the comment off as a quip so as to avoid any more questions about the project. Rudd was also recently asked about the movie by Entertainment Tonight during the press tour for his new film, Anaconda, to which he stated: "Oh, it's exciting. I mean, that's, like, the most boring answer I could've possibly given you... and I'm giving it to you. Take it. Do with it what you will."

The actor has previously addressed the heavy secrecy that shrouds Marvel Studios projects. Shortly after Avengers: Doomsday's cast announcement, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd was asked what he could say about his MCU return. The actor replied: "There is nothing that I can tell you. They are very secretive. It's important—clearly, as we know, they never announce anything. This is... you know, it's a major movie. You can't be frivolous with this kind of stuff. It's nothing like, you know, military secrets, or anything. This is a major motion picture."

Rudd will make his return as Ant-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. The actor can also be seen opposite Jack Black in Anaconda, currently in theaters.

What did you think about Rudd's answer? What do you think Scott Lang's role in Avengers: Doomsday will be? Share your thoughts in the comments!