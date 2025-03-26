AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Full Cast List Revealed As Robert Downey Jr., Doctor Doom's Theme, Close Out Event

Five and a half hours after it began, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal has finally ended. After teasing some big X-Men returns, the video concluded with a chair for Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic before a door opened, and Robert Downey Jr. took his seat.

A piece of music played that we have to believe will be Doctor Doom's theme in the upcoming movie; it's epic, foreboding and, as Marvel Studios has said on social media, "It all leads to Doom." It's fitting then that we got Reed Richards right before him.

One of the biggest talking points after today will be the names not included here. There's no Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, or Elizabeth Olsen, for example; perhaps those are surprises or being saved for a future announcement.

For now, here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

If that really is it, then it's an undeniably impressive lineup...and a lot of characters to put the spotlight on while introducing the MCU's new big bad, Victor Von Doom.

Chances are these are Avengers: Doomsday's main players, with plenty more characters set to appear in supporting or cameo roles. Something tells us the Avengers: Secret Wars cast list will be much bigger and quite a bit different.

Recently, the Russo Brothers confirmed that Downey was attached to play Doom before they agreed to return. "That was Kevin [Feige], and interesting enough about that was, that conversation was had a while ago," Joe confirmed. "And then Robert tried to talk us into doing it, and we said 'no,' weirdly because we said we wouldn't come back."

Admitting that they "were resistant for a while" due to not "[having] a way in," he added, "One day, Steve McFeely, one of our key collaborators, said: 'I have an idea.' He called us, and we went, 'That's the story, that story has to be told. It's a really powerful story.'"

It seems the biggest draw of that story is Doom himself, as the filmmaker went on to say, "We love villains who think they are the heroes of their own stories...that's when they become three-dimensional and when they become more interesting."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.