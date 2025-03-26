AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Full Cast List Revealed As Robert Downey Jr., Doctor Doom's Theme, Close Out Event

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Full Cast List Revealed As Robert Downey Jr., Doctor Doom's Theme, Close Out Event

Marvel has finished unveiling the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and the video wrapped up with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, an epic piece of music, and a big Mister Fantastic tease. Here's the full cast!

By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Five and a half hours after it began, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal has finally ended. After teasing some big X-Men returns, the video concluded with a chair for Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic before a door opened, and Robert Downey Jr. took his seat. 

A piece of music played that we have to believe will be Doctor Doom's theme in the upcoming movie; it's epic, foreboding and, as Marvel Studios has said on social media, "It all leads to Doom." It's fitting then that we got Reed Richards right before him. 

One of the biggest talking points after today will be the names not included here. There's no Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, or Elizabeth Olsen, for example; perhaps those are surprises or being saved for a future announcement. 

For now, here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

If that really is it, then it's an undeniably impressive lineup...and a lot of characters to put the spotlight on while introducing the MCU's new big bad, Victor Von Doom. 

Chances are these are Avengers: Doomsday's main players, with plenty more characters set to appear in supporting or cameo roles. Something tells us the Avengers: Secret Wars cast list will be much bigger and quite a bit different. 

Recently, the Russo Brothers confirmed that Downey was attached to play Doom before they agreed to return. "That was Kevin [Feige], and interesting enough about that was, that conversation was had a while ago," Joe confirmed. "And then Robert tried to talk us into doing it, and we said 'no,' weirdly because we said we wouldn't come back."

Admitting that they "were resistant for a while" due to not "[having] a way in," he added, "One day, Steve McFeely, one of our key collaborators, said: 'I have an idea.' He called us, and we went, 'That's the story, that story has to be told. It's a really powerful story.'"

It seems the biggest draw of that story is Doom himself, as the filmmaker went on to say, "We love villains who think they are the heroes of their own stories...that's when they become three-dimensional and when they become more interesting."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 





FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 3/26/2025, 4:47 PM
My guess is anyone not listed will be glorified cameos.
XKnight
XKnight - 3/26/2025, 4:50 PM
@FusionWarrior - or saved for SECRET WARS.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 3/26/2025, 5:06 PM
@XKnight - That too is a possible similar to Ant-Man and Hawkeye being mentioned in Infinity War then appearing in Endgame
Fogs
Fogs - 3/26/2025, 5:24 PM
@XKnight - that's my guess. Chris Evans as OG Caps is a given, at least.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/26/2025, 4:48 PM
And no Chris Evans?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/26/2025, 4:50 PM
@thedrudo - Probably at a later time.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/26/2025, 4:56 PM
@SonOfAGif - As in Secret Wars or a later reveal for being in this one? I guess I thought he was all but confirmed for Doomsday.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/26/2025, 4:56 PM
@thedrudo -

gmit92
gmit92 - 3/26/2025, 5:15 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ah yes, the star who was recently in Deadpool and Wolverine, and very publicly supports his openly queer brother Scott would just *HATE* being in a movie made by those damn libs.

Seriously get a f-ing life, you’re on every comment thread like a damn cancer. If you don’t like it, see yourself out and let the rest of us enjoy stuff
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/26/2025, 5:26 PM
@thedrudo - He always seemed more likely in Secret Wars not this, any 616ers having cameos at least was always likely, we knew about F4 with FoXmen likely but any others (as in Variants) were not as probably until Battleworld.

I'd guess Doom is from the F4 timeline and will be an incursion with where Photon ended up in the end credit of the Marvels.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 3/26/2025, 4:49 PM
Definitive proof that MCU is creatively bankrupt.
tvor03
tvor03 - 3/26/2025, 5:40 PM
@RockReigns - why? This has literally been the plan for at least seven years, if not longer.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/26/2025, 4:49 PM
So this is a variation of Time Runs Out I guess? Given Dooms role in that story, I guess that makes sense. This cast, if this is it, doesn't make any sense to me unless this is in part, the team that makes it on to the lifeboat and remembers.

Either that or half of them are red shirts. The most curious thing to me is some people from a team (except the FF) but not the entire team. There are also no D+ characters there.
Yellow
Yellow - 3/26/2025, 4:51 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - I think the idea was always to do Time Runs Out with other name, yeah.
XKnight
XKnight - 3/26/2025, 4:49 PM
SECRET WARS gonna be doing this again next year but gonna be 6 hours long and double the actors huh?
MakeAmericaGrea
Yellow
Yellow - 3/26/2025, 4:49 PM
It was obvious from the moment zero that this whole multiverse thing was to put the fox-men against the MCU, I can't see it as "desperate" since i'm 100% sure it was the whole idea behind this saga.

It feels wrong without Strange tho, but we already knew he wasn't in this one I think?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/26/2025, 5:17 PM
@Yellow - already was reported he won’t be in this one so likely will be in Secret Wars. Same with Spider-Man it seems.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 3/26/2025, 4:50 PM

Why are they bringing back Loki? He sacrificed himself at the end of his television series, and that was the perfect ending for him.


Also, no Spider-Man, Star-Lord, or even Gamora?


Lame.
XKnight
XKnight - 3/26/2025, 4:52 PM
@RockReigns - If they have every actor in 1 movie, most of them gonna get little screen time. There’s another movie called SECRET WARS coming after.
Yellow
Yellow - 3/26/2025, 4:53 PM
@RockReigns - isn't Loki in the middle of the multiverse tree thingy?
I mean, it makes sense.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/26/2025, 4:54 PM
@RockReigns - Loki’s the McGuffin
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/26/2025, 4:55 PM
@RockReigns -
I imagine we are getting more casting later. I think it speaks a lot that they thought that this would be enough to get people hooked. It's pretty much just Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, OG X-Men and then a few Avengers returning characters from divisive films that either bombed or under-performed.

"Why are they bringing back Loki?"

So Doctor Doom can kill him and take his powers to create Battleworld presumably. Actor also sells tickets I guess.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 5:05 PM
@Scarilian - nah this is the cast. They wouldn't intentionally leave out Strange, Star Lord, Hulk etc if they were in this film.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 5:08 PM
@XKnight - Secret Wars is the Endgame of the two things. It will have the lesser writing and characterization like Endgame compared to Infinity War because Secret Wars is rally just a gimmick to bring in everyone ever to beat each other up on screen.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/26/2025, 5:33 PM
@RockReigns - He didn't die, was simply keeping all the timelines as stable as possible to allow everyone to prep for the coming multiverse war He Who remains said was coming. If it has reached that point where timelines are being wiped out anyway, as in the start of the war (or the Kangs defeated) then his job is kinda done on the throne so...

...I have theories what part he plays but not getting into that :D
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 3/26/2025, 4:50 PM
No Wolverine, Dr Strange, Daredevil, young avengers, Peter 1 2 & 3… hmmm
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 5:03 PM
@DOOMSPEAKS - gigantic L.
Fogs
Fogs - 3/26/2025, 5:26 PM
@DOOMSPEAKS - they're obv not showing it all yet.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/26/2025, 5:38 PM
@DOOMSPEAKS - Been saying constantly Peter was highly unlikely to have a major role in this one the second it was announced his next solo was directly after this but few paid any attention. How can they do much with Spider-man in Doomsday if nobody knows who is behind the mask and since when did any MCU actor appear in three films in a row.

May have a cameo that is basicaly a stunt double with possible voice over by Holland in this but the loose ends from NWH need resolving in SM4 before he can be a core member of a team in Secret Wars.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 3/26/2025, 4:50 PM
There's no way this is the entire cast.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/26/2025, 4:51 PM
I'm sure they'll announce more interesting cast members eventually, but this line-up currently is underwhelming. It's reliant on Fox-Verse nostalgia and people gravitating to Thunderbolts & Fanta5tic Four (Would be surprised if either is a box office success)

Avengers:
Thor (Chris Hemsworth)
New Cap (Anthony Mackie)
Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu)
New Falcon (Danny Ramirez)

Thunderbolts - Taskmaster is dead edition:
Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
US Agent (Wyatt Russell)
White Widow (Florence Pugh)
Sentry (Lewis Pullman)
Red Guardian (David Harbour)
Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

Fantastic Four:
Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby)
The Thing (Ebon-Moss Bacharach)
Human Torch (Joseph Quinn)
Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal)
Dr. Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)

Wakanda:
Shuri (Letitia Wright)
M'Baku (Winston Duke)

Fox X-Men:
Beast (Kelsey Grammar)
Professor X (Patrick Stewart)
Magneto (Ian McKellen)
Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming)
Mystique (Rebecca Romijn)
Cyclops (James Marsden)
Gambit (Channing Tatum)

Others:
Loki (Tom Hiddleston)
Namor (Tenoch Huerta)
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/26/2025, 5:02 PM
@Scarilian - The F4 line up and the Fox line up looks promising (Except for Gambit, I don't like Tatum's take on the character) The Avengers line up looks kinda depressing tbh.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/26/2025, 5:33 PM
@DarthOmega - literally the most underwhelming part of this movie is the current MCU and the most exciting part is the FoxMen... that to me is a HUGE Loss. I;m still jacked up for this but for me.. not having big hitters like Hulk, Wanda, Strange and Spidey is a BIG miss... but we'll see
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/26/2025, 5:44 PM
@Scarilian - I'm guessing Namor will be team Wakanda, but you're right it's a daring approach relying on two yet to be introduced teams and one nostalgia team.

I kinda expected the focus to be on Avengers more, with all the other teams coming in in Secret Wars. Where's my Midnight Sons team though?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/26/2025, 4:51 PM
We're going to get this exact scene from Ultimate Alliance, aren't we?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/26/2025, 5:07 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - they should have started a new phase after endgame with a F4 vs men movie. That's the only thing that would have worked. Everything since engame has bad.
