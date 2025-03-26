Patrick Stewart & Ian McKellen Will Return As Professor X & Magneto In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY...With The X-MEN!

As Marvel Studios continues to reveal the actors who will lead the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, two huge names have jumped out from the crowd in the form of Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen...

By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As we write this, we're more than four hours into Marvel Studios' seemingly never-ending Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal. Sure, the studio could have just dropped a press release with a list of names, but the video is racking up huge numbers across YouTube and all social media platforms. 

You can keep track of all the latest reveals here, but two names were just added to this massive ensemble that have left jaws on the floor.

The addition of X-Men: The Last Stand star Kelsey Grammer as Beast earlier today set the stage for mutants to factor into this story. However, we've long expected Hank McCoy to show up after he crossed paths with Monica Rambeau in The Marvels' post-credits scene. 

Now, though, it's been confirmed that Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen will return as Professor X and Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday next year. While the former isn't overly shocking - he already played a Charles Xavier Variant in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - the prospect of McKellen once again donning Magneto's iconic helmet has us all sorts of excited. 

Throw in the fact that McKellen and Stewart will almost certainly share the screen as their respective mutant characters - not to mention their inevitable meetings with dozens of familiar faces from the wider MCU - and it's clear the Russo Brothers are cooking up something huge with this movie. 

There have been theories for a while that Earth-616 and Earth-10005 might collide in an Incursion, allowing Marvel Studios to pit The Avengers against a classic lineup of X-Men before the latter team is rebooted for the MCU.

We'd say that's now looking pretty likely, especially as Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, James Marsden's Cyclops, and Channing Tatum's Gambit have also just been added to the movieAvengers vs. X-Men? Bring it on.

In 2023, Stewart was asked what McKellen thought of his MCU debut in the Doctor Strange sequel and responded, "Actually, it went very well. He did say something like ['Hey, I would’ve done this!'], yes that’s true. But we’re not done, Sir Ian and myself. We’re... we got plans."

McKellen, who is also set to return as Gandalf in Andy Serkis' Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum movie, has made it clear he has no intention of slowing down despite being 85. "I'll carry on until the knees give way or the memory gives way or the mind goes," he said last September. "There’s nothing else I’d rather do with my life than that. Much better to wear out than rust out, as they say."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

Marvel Studios Confirms AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Is Now In Production With An Epic Cast Reveal Video
Elizabeth Olsen Reiterates She's Not Aware Of Planned MCU Return As Scarlet Witch; Kathryn Hahn Responds
Elizabeth Olsen Reiterates She's Not Aware Of Planned MCU Return As Scarlet Witch; Kathryn Hahn Responds

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/26/2025, 3:29 PM
Magneto: Doesn't it ever wake you in the middle of the night? The feeling that some day they will pass that foolish law - or one just like it - and come for you? And your children?

Xavier: It does, indeed.

Magneto: What do you do when you wake up to that?

Xavier: I feel a great swell of pity for the poor soul who comes to that school looking for trouble.

WE ARE BACK TO FINISH THE JOB!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 3/26/2025, 3:47 PM
@Doomsday8888 -
And the haters can eat dirt. They are going to do it up big going into Secret Wars. Blow the whole damn thing up.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/26/2025, 3:33 PM
WHOOOOOOOOOO! Can we get the black tactical suits from DoFP? Our, at least Good Guy Magneto's white duds?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/26/2025, 3:34 PM
They'll all be in the opening scene and wiped out by an incursion while Monica is forced to leave alternative Maria Rambeau to warn our main universe.

Either that, or we are going to have severe issues juggling screentime - and yet again it's Disney not bothering to develop anything themselves, just leeching off the X-Men and other nostalgic stuff made by other franchises.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 3/26/2025, 3:35 PM
Josh, just stream the video...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2025, 3:35 PM
I am more of a McAvoy & Fassbender guy myself but Stewart & McKellen are equally iconic & great in those roles if not moreso being the OG’s & all…

User Comment Image

Looking forward to them both reprising their roles again!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/26/2025, 3:36 PM
why dont you make an article for each chair with a name on it? surely that will cover next month's rent. by the end of the week you'll be making 7 figures
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 3:37 PM
I love McKellan but woulda been far more hyped for Fassbender in the role.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/26/2025, 3:39 PM
@McMurdo - Fassbender is too busy accepting any role that has to do with spies, or the CIA.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/26/2025, 3:39 PM
@McMurdo - I'm stil hoping he's in it too. We could see multiple versions of the same characters... or maybe in Secret Wars.
Anyway, if this is the big goodbye to the foxmen versions then Fassbender and McAvoy deserve to be in it.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/26/2025, 3:48 PM
@JayLemle - lmao
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 3:49 PM
@JayLemle - at least his most recent film Black Bag is doing well and is a critical darling. I hear it's great. His film with Fincher was also really good.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 3:50 PM
@Polaris - fingers crossed but I doubt it. Hope I'm wrong.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/26/2025, 3:58 PM
@McMurdo - James Marsden is confirmed too and for a sec I thought it was going to say McAvoy lol.

Realistically there's a better chance of them showing up in SW. These will be the versions we see in the universe where Monica is, so no reason for younger versions
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 4:02 PM
@Polaris - agreed on Secret Wars. McAvoy and Fassbender are so brilliant in those roles it would just be a bummer if they didn't. They eclipsed McKellan and Stewart IMO.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/26/2025, 4:08 PM
@McMurdo - Yeah. They basically resurrected the franchise with first class. I know it won't happen but they're the two actors I wish the mcu would keep instead of recasting the roles after SW.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/26/2025, 3:39 PM
User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/26/2025, 3:39 PM
Seems like we are getting Avengers vs X-Men to some extent.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/26/2025, 3:44 PM
@MrDandy -
I doubt that. This feels like they'll appear in an opening scene, be wiped out by an incursion and Monica will survive and warn everyone - only for Doctor Doom to appear and blindside everyone, get a bunch of power and create Battleworld.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 3:51 PM
@Scarilian - that would be a huge L. Wiping them out in Multiverse of Madness had everyone quite disappointed. Would be a huge letdown if these characters are only back to die at the beginning.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/26/2025, 4:02 PM
@Scarilian - Maybe. Time will tell.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/26/2025, 3:40 PM
Rebecca Romijn too :O
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2025, 3:41 PM
@Polaris - that was truly unexpected…

They really trying to get everybody back.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/26/2025, 3:46 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah. I never thought she'd be back, since she wasn't even in dofp.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2025, 3:47 PM
@Polaris - same

I’m assuming these aren’t the Fox Men characters exactly but from the same universe as Beast at the end of The Marvels.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/26/2025, 3:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, it makes the most sense.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 3:59 PM
@Polaris - both Ws. I hope they all have a real role to play in the film.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/26/2025, 4:20 PM
@Polaris - "Rebecca Romijn too :O"

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/26/2025, 3:46 PM
YESSSSS!
SethBullock
SethBullock - 3/26/2025, 3:51 PM
I still think it's a huge mistake to use the Fox-Men in the MCU, specially before the proper MCU versions have been introduced.

Same way it was a mistake to use Krasinski before Pascal was cast, or Wesley as Blade before the new Blade movie with Mahershala, etc...

All of this multiverse sh*t is ruining the MCU.

Nothing against multiverses, it's a cool concept, but I think it could have been handled differently and in a much better way.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 4:01 PM
@SethBullock - the foxmen are the only thing saving the MCU right now. People got hyped for MoM because of the cameos (despite Waldron botching them) and Deadpool 3 was a hit because of the Foxmen. Is it a gimmick? Yea, but so is this entire mutliverse arc. Hopefully the Russos do something interesting with them.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/26/2025, 4:08 PM
@SethBullock -
There is no MCU after this. It's full reboot. They are going to throw everything at the wall then give it a few years and reboot starting fresh.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/26/2025, 3:52 PM
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/26/2025, 3:55 PM
All this without Tony stark. Let that sink in
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 3/26/2025, 4:13 PM
@AllsNotGood - Tony Stark wasn't in Secret Wars from the 80s
killadeathray
killadeathray - 3/26/2025, 4:39 PM
@AllsNotGood - But we’ve got Tony Stank! (Dr Doom)
Order66
Order66 - 3/26/2025, 3:59 PM
I need a rebooted x-men asap. Getting tired of seeing fox men.
gambgel
gambgel - 3/26/2025, 4:23 PM
@Order66 - thanks Hugh Jackman for that.

He decided to return, so clearly he opened the door for the whole team to be back.
Im sure if he would have said no, Feige would have changed plans. 100% sure about that.
JohnBoyGoodBoy
JohnBoyGoodBoy - 3/26/2025, 3:59 PM
Why?

Like, why do this?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 4:01 PM
@JohnBoyGoodBoy - desperation.
