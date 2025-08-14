BATMAN/DEADPOOL #1: DC Comics Reveals Full List Of Backup Stories And Variant Covers For Upcoming Crossover

What happens when the World's Greatest Detective meets the Merc with a Mouth? Reality folds in on itself. Archetypes collide. Darkseid is. And, somewhere between Apokolips and Earth-TRN666, a sentient street named Danny hums show tunes about a crusading cape.

DC Comics has revealed that Batman/Deadpool #1, a 64-page one-shot crossover comic book featuring cover art by Dan Mora, arrives in comic book stores on Wednesday, November 19 (following September's Deadpool/Batman #1, published by Marvel Comics).

Batman/Deadpool #1 isn't just a comic book crossover between iconic publishers; it's a metaphysical car crash between two storytelling philosophies. One character broods in the shadows of trauma and justice.

The other cartwheels through chaos, breaking the fourth wall and occasionally the laws of physics. Together, they're forced to confront a threat that doesn't just endanger their worlds—it questions their very existence as fictional constructs.

With a main story by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, Batman/Deadpool #1 launches a reality-bending saga that's equal parts cosmic horror, slapstick noir, and metafictional therapy session. According to DC Comics, "It's the kind of comic book that knows it's a comic book, revels in being a comic book, weaponizes its comic bookiness—and dares you to keep reading anyway!"

We're also getting some must-read backup stories, as Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson join forces with Hayden Sherman to conjure a spellbinding Constantine meets Doctor Strange saga. Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo deliver a kinetic, emotionally-charged encounter between Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Wolverine (Laura Kinney), where acrobatics meet adamantium in a story that cuts deep.

Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner unleash chaos and charisma in a riotous Harley Quinn vs. Hulk showdown, while G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan electrify the page with a high-voltage tale starring Static and Ms. Marvel.

These additional stories expand the scope and amplify the wild ambition of Batman/Deadpool #1, offering fans even more collisions of tone, style, and character chemistry. From brooding to bonkers, the comic's creative teams go all in.

Here's a full list of variant covers for Batman/Deadpool #1, along with the covers themselves: