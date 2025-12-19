Superboy Prime Becomes The DC Universe's Main Superman In Upcoming REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS Saga

It's been a hugely successful couple of years for DC Comics, and the publisher is looking to keep that momentum going next March with the launch of another wave of "All In" titles as part of the "DC: Next Level" storytelling initiative.

The big news is that when DC K.O. ends, the DC Universe will need a new Superman. Kicking off a "Reign of the Superboys" saga across four ongoing Superman Family titles, the adventure begins on March 11 with Action Comics #1096 by Mark Waid and Skylar Patridge.

In that, young Superboy, Clark Kent from the past, collides with today's Justice League Unlimited. This clash across time bridges Superman's earliest days with the present, while Martian Manhunter, Mary Marvel, and more search for the missing Man of Tomorrow in the past.

Supergirl #11 by Sophie Campbell thrusts Kara into the bottled city of Kandor, where she loses her powers and gains a cybernetic upgrade to lead a revolution alongside Conner Kent (Superboy) and a legion of Boy Thunder clones. What do these clones mean for the future of the House of El?

As the month continues, Superman Unlimited #11 from Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer expands the arc with Jon Kent facing a terrifying time‑bending foe and the debut of Tomorrow Man, a brand‑new character whose arrival shakes the timeline itself.

Finally, the opening month of DC's new Superboy saga culminates with Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora, as Superboy Prime steps into the spotlight of the ongoing series. Normally reserved for massive crossover events, Prime now claims the mantle of Superman in a bold, action‑packed story that redefines the legacy of Metropolis.

As a reminder, Superboy Prime originally came from a world where superheroes only existed as fiction, except for him. He's been put centre stage in game-changing stories like Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Sinestro Corps War, Final Crisis, and more.

DC Comics has also announced the start of the long-awaited "Wonder War" storyline in Wonder Woman #31, with Diana Prince and her adult daughter Trinity set to battle Matriarch in a story set twenty years in the future, where the Justice League is dead.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez's Batman run continues with the return of The Joker, and a war between the Bat-Family and Commissioner Vandal Savage and Gotham's new mayor, Pamela Isley.

March will also see the release of Green Lantern #33/#600, with stories from Jeremy Adams, Ron Marz, Xermanico, Darryl Banks, and more, as Hal Jordan is tested and Kyle Rayner returns to Earth.

"From the launch of the DC All In Special, to the introduction of an Absolute Universe, and into the DC K.O. event that we’re right in the middle of now, we're determined to build on all of the fan enthusiasm, and the retail support and story momentum, by continuing to take big swings in 2026," writer Scott Snyder said in a press release.

Check out a sampling of artwork below, and stay tuned for updates on all these stories and more.