WANDAVISION Star Kat Dennings Reveals Whether She'll Return As Darcy Lewis In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

WandaVision star Kat Dennings has been asked if she'll return as Darcy Lewis in this December's Avengers: Doomsday, and it sounds like we haven't seen the last of her MCU character.

By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2026 06:01 AM EST
Kat Dennings has appeared in several Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, debuting as Darcy Lewis in 2011's Thor before reprising the role in Thor: The Dark World. The character was then sidelined until WandaVision came along, and she later made a brief cameo appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder

The actress has played Variants of Darcy in What If...?, but it doesn't sound like there will be room for any version of her in December's Avengers: Doomsday.

While there's always a chance that we're surprised with an appearance from the (former?) S.W.O.R.D. agent—given her history with the Scarlet Witch and Monica Rambeau—Dennings seems resolute that she won't be popping up in Avengers: Doomsday

"What's Doomsday? Avengers: Doomsday? Well, I'm in the universe. And as you know, I can't tell you anything, but I am not in it," the actress says in the video below. "I mean, I'm not in it. And I'm telling you right now, I'm not in it. If I were in it, which I'm not, I couldn't tell you, but I literally am not. I'm sure they've already filmed it. I was here. I'm not in it."

"But! They did scan me," Denings continued. "So to be honest, they could put me in anything at this point. Who knows! I'm in the system."

This isn't overly surprising given how many characters are already in the movie. Dennings is clearly having fun with her answer, but with rumours swirling on social media that we're not even going to see America Chavez (a character with the ability to punch her way into other realities) in Avengers: Doomsday, why would Darcy be added to the mix?

Hopefully, there is a future for the character elsewhere in the MCU. If anything, given the events of WandaVision, it would surely make more sense for Darcy to show up in the upcoming VisionQuest TV series. For now, it seems we'll have to wait and see.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

