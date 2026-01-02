ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17 Spoilers Reveal The Truth About Absolute Poison Ivy As More Cover Art Is Revealed

A few days ago, we got a first look at the Absolute Poison Ivy set to take centre stage in next month's Absolute Batman #17. The character may debut in the upcoming Absolute Batman Ark-M Special and will also be featured in March's Absolute Batman #18.

Many fans were surprised to discover that Poison Ivy's redesign wasn't quite as drastic as those for characters like Bane, The Joker, and Killer Croc. However, there may be more to this alluring take on Ivy than meets the eye.

Bleeding Cool has shared some intriguing new details, explaining why Poison Ivy appears to be covered in feathers rather than leaves.

"Where else do you find brightly coloured feathers that seem incongruous? On a fishing lure," the site shares. "Pretty displays designed to attract fish and then plunge hooks through their stupid fishy faces."

"That's what the Absolute Poison Ivy is. She is something pretty to attract people. Before the monster emerges. Absolute Poison Ivy is just as monstrous as any of the other Absolute Rogue Gallery, possibly even more so," the report teases, adding that, "Where you have feathers, you have owls."

Seeing what Poison Ivy really looks like promises to be fascinating, and we're now expecting another horror-inspired take on one of the Dark Knight's most iconic rogues. That hint also seems to suggest that we're getting Scott Snyder's take on the Absolute Court of Owls soon, too.

Check out some new cover art for Absolute Batman #17 below, along with the full solicitation text for the next three issues.

INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, FRANK TIERI

Art & Cover by JOSHUA HIXSON

On Sale 1/7

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by ERIC CANETE

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

On Sale 2/11

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by ERIC CANETE

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

On Sale 2/11