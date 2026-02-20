DC Reveals ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW, Red Hood's Return As TEEN TITANS Leader, BATMAN "Bad Seeds" Event, More

DC Reveals ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW, Red Hood's Return As TEEN TITANS Leader, BATMAN &quot;Bad Seeds&quot; Event, More

DC Comics has announced plans for Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Catwoman, along with "Next Level" titles, Barbara Gordon: Breakout, The Deadman, and a Red Hood-led Teen Titans.

DC Comics has revealed several new series at ComicsPro, including an expansion of its Absolute Universe with the launch of Absolute Green Arrow by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque, releasing May 20, and Absolute Catwoman by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, and Bengal, following on June 10.

Absolute Green Arrow will reimagine the Emerald Archer's mythos as a dangerous, urban horror murder-mystery where the only clue in a slew of corrupt billionaires' deaths is the green arrows sticking out of their bodies.

In Absolute Catwoman, when someone from Selina's past comes knocking at her door, her life comes crashing down around her, and she'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe.

In the main DC Universe, we're getting more "Next Level" titles, including Barbara Gordon: Breakout by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan in May, and The Deadman by W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo in June.

Framed, outlawed, and hunted, after she is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, Barbara Gordon is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's personal prison. She will find herself alone and surrounded in a place where nothing is what it seems.

The Deadman, meanwhile, will conjure a story about life, death, and everything in between, replete with paranormal activity, possessions, and a profusion of other poignant peculiarities.

The biggest surprise is a new Teen Titans series from Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo, which brings Red Hood back to the DC Universe after last year's failed relaunch. In the comic, Red Hood uncovers a network of missing powered teens and reluctantly joins forces with a new generation of plugged-in, hyper-capable young heroes to find them and expose the lie dividing their world.

Finally, DC Comics has announced "Bad Seeds," a new Gotham City event. Here's the official description:

Gotham City police commissioner Vandal Savage has declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army. Gotham's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave all of Gotham decimated by daylight.

These events converge in Bad Seeds, spanning a long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a primaeval world of hostile plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. More details on Bad Seeds will be shared in the months ahead.

Cover art has been released for each of these newly revealed series and stories. We'll have more to share on them in the coming weeks and months.

