DC Comics Cancels RED HOOD After ONE Issue Due To Writer's Comments About Charlie Kirk Shooting

By now, we're sure you've heard the news that Charlie Kirk, an influential conservative activist and a close ally of United States President Donald Trump, was shot dead while speaking at an event at a university in Utah.

While responding to a question about gun violence in the U.S., a single bullet struck Kirk in the neck, and he later died after being taken to the hospital. His wife and two children were at the scene, but no one else was injured.

Kirk was a controversial figure, but those on the left and right are in agreement that violence like this is never the answer. The shooter, meanwhile, remains at large.

Yesterday saw the release of Red Hood #1 from DC Comics. Written by transgender author Gretchen Felker-Martin, the series launched to a mixed response, but looked set to be a fresh start for Jason Todd in the DC Universe. However, it's now been cancelled after just one issue due to the writer's comments on Kirk's shooting.

In the immediate aftermath, and before Kirk's death, Felker-Martin wrote, "Thoughts and prayers, you Nazi bitch." She later added, "Hope the bullet's okay after touching Charlie Kirk."

In a statement to retailers from DC Comics, it was confirmed that the monthly series, which was set to follow Red Hood and Huntress as they relocate to Louisiana, will not release its solicited second and third issues.

"DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series," the publisher confirmed. "DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold."

Popverse reached out to DC Comics and was told, "At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

Red Hood #2 was scheduled for release on October 2, with the third issue set to follow on November 12. Felker-Martin was the writer, with Jeff Spokes as the interior artist and Taurin Clarke as the comic's main cover artist. The comic was rated 17+.

Whether DC Comics will continue the series with a new writer or relaunch Red Hood with a new creative team somewhere down the line remains to be seen. Either way, Felker-Martin's time as a writer in the DC Universe is likely at an end.