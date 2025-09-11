DC Comics Cancels RED HOOD After ONE Issue Due To Writer's Comments About Charlie Kirk Shooting

Yesterday saw the release of Red Hood #1, a new series revolving around Jason Todd. However, it's now been cancelled by DC Comics following some shocking comments from writer Gretchen Felker-Martin.

By JoshWilding - Sep 11, 2025 06:09 AM EST
By now, we're sure you've heard the news that Charlie Kirk, an influential conservative activist and a close ally of United States President Donald Trump, was shot dead while speaking at an event at a university in Utah.

While responding to a question about gun violence in the U.S., a single bullet struck Kirk in the neck, and he later died after being taken to the hospital. His wife and two children were at the scene, but no one else was injured. 

Kirk was a controversial figure, but those on the left and right are in agreement that violence like this is never the answer. The shooter, meanwhile, remains at large. 

Yesterday saw the release of Red Hood #1 from DC Comics. Written by transgender author Gretchen Felker-Martin, the series launched to a mixed response, but looked set to be a fresh start for Jason Todd in the DC Universe. However, it's now been cancelled after just one issue due to the writer's comments on Kirk's shooting. 

In the immediate aftermath, and before Kirk's death, Felker-Martin wrote, "Thoughts and prayers, you Nazi bitch." She later added, "Hope the bullet's okay after touching Charlie Kirk."

In a statement to retailers from DC Comics, it was confirmed that the monthly series, which was set to follow Red Hood and Huntress as they relocate to Louisiana, will not release its solicited second and third issues. 

"DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series," the publisher confirmed. "DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold."

Popverse reached out to DC Comics and was told, "At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

Red Hood #2 was scheduled for release on October 2, with the third issue set to follow on November 12. Felker-Martin was the writer, with Jeff Spokes as the interior artist and Taurin Clarke as the comic's main cover artist. The comic was rated 17+. 

Whether DC Comics will continue the series with a new writer or relaunch Red Hood with a new creative team somewhere down the line remains to be seen. Either way, Felker-Martin's time as a writer in the DC Universe is likely at an end. 

UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/11/2025, 6:29 AM
People learn NOTHING.
Fogs
Fogs - 9/11/2025, 6:29 AM
And these are the "peace, diversity-loving people", right?

What a pity inducing soul this is.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/11/2025, 6:40 AM
@Fogs - Every group has idiots, nobody being honest ever said everyone on the left was peace loving, same goes for those on the right and in any given subset of humanity.

I get why the LGBT+ community would take issue with the kind of things Kirk said specificly towards them but the majority of the LGBT+ community would agree actual violance and incitement of violance is wrong and would strongly believe the comments from Felker-Martin are not helpfull to anyone, totaly out of order and should be called out just as any on the right calling on all out war as a response to the shooting also helps nobody, totaly out of order and should be called out for it.
ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 9/11/2025, 6:30 AM
As a dad of one girl and step dad to two little girls I don’t care what this guys comments or thoughts where on what ever subject, he’s a 31 year old human being with his whole life ahead of him and now he leaves two little girls behinds just because the weirdos in the world don’t agree with his comments, RIP Charlie
TheyDont
TheyDont - 9/11/2025, 6:47 AM
@ManofSteel23 - But it's a good thing his life won't bring anymore harm.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/11/2025, 6:49 AM
@ManofSteel23 - dude, when someone says other people should die in order to have the right to have guns, thats WAY beyond "comments". This fella ideas were condemning not just minorities, but every single person with racists comebacks and bigoted and made up stuff.

That said, my heart is with his family. No child should go through what his children are about. And they were even there. This is so, so sad, but it's something This guy attracted to himself. May his family be well given the circumstances.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 9/11/2025, 6:54 AM
@ManofSteel23 - my thoughts exactly. These two little kids who knew Charlie as Father won't ever get to see him again. A lot of people are taking this assassination as if he brought it on himself. While he had very strong opinions and primarily known as a political figure. HE WAS KNOWN AS FATHER TO THESE TWO LITTLE KIDS. it aggravates me that people are saying that it's fine that he died on the Internet but if they saw the faces of his two babies and his grieving wife they would understand that pain.
Loss sucks and my heart goes out to their painful reality. People really should look out with kindness and understanding rather than celebrating.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/11/2025, 6:55 AM
@braunermegda - Hence why I didn't agree with a lot of what he said as he was prone to go way too far with his words, but violance is never the answer even against those who incite violance, I do feel for his loved ones in these difficult times however.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 9/11/2025, 7:07 AM
@TheyDont - wow you’re a piece of trash just so you know you’re the problem these days you [frick]ing troglodyte loser. Read the room. I don’t even care if I get banned. You’re the reason I left liberalism. Specifically people like you. And I’m not alone. Your opinion is so bad and you’re so [frick]ing stupid I can’t deal with it anymore. Comments like yours, war is coming socially in this country and you are why.
Redking77
Redking77 - 9/11/2025, 7:07 AM
@TheyDont - “It’s a good thing”?! Really!? Who did he harm? Was he out there gangbanging and beating homosexuals in the streets? Or do you mean by his words? Because we have something called “Freedom of Speech” in this country, no matter how much the extreme left and extreme right try to destroy it. This guy wasn’t screaming “Fire” on an airplane, he was giving his opinions and a different viewpoint to college kids, who have been fed liberal BS on campus for decades. I personally disagree with most of what he believed, but I’ll be damned if I won’t give my own life to protect his right to say it. My heart goes out to his family. Maybe next time before you jump to post something like this, remember that Mr. Kirk had the same right as you. I hope your comment is not blocked so everyone can see who you really are.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 9/11/2025, 7:15 AM
@Ghoul - You're funny
TheyDont
TheyDont - 9/11/2025, 7:16 AM
@Redking77 - Relax, he said himself some deaths are acceptable. Be glad he died for his ideals.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/11/2025, 7:17 AM
@Ghoul - he knows he is
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/11/2025, 7:18 AM
@Redking77 - he won't be able to back up his statement just like all the other idiots
Ghoul
Ghoul - 9/11/2025, 7:23 AM
@TheyDont - oh I get it! You’re worse than liberal idiot. you’re just an attention seeking troll. I won’t bother than your own life will end up punishment enough. There’s no chance you have any real value in any capacity to anyone so I’ll just not bother hahahaha thanks for clearing that up loser
Ghoul
Ghoul - 9/11/2025, 7:24 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - I agree I guess this subject has amped me up more than I expected! I truly didn’t think people would be this low class and callous but I mean I should have
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/11/2025, 7:33 AM
@Ghoul - they are venomous poisoned angry at everything and broken no other word for it. I mean I have issues but I don't act like them
BojoDojo
BojoDojo - 9/11/2025, 6:37 AM
Beyond sickening to even think like that. I didn't agree with a lot of what Charlie said but loved he had an opinion and defended it through dialouge. Glad DC had the balls to do this fast. Hopefully this dude will never work again.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 9/11/2025, 6:38 AM
How stupid can you be.
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/11/2025, 6:41 AM
Rough times for this country. Charlie, no matter what you thought of him, promoted debate- he got out there and talked with those who disagreed and that is what is needed. He is going to be greatly missed.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/11/2025, 6:46 AM
@skyshark03191 - Disagreed with most of what Charlie said even though conservative leaning but he was open to engaging in debate with all, that is the way, never violance
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/11/2025, 7:04 AM
@Apophis71 - Indeed.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 9/11/2025, 6:43 AM
By Kirks own words, gun deaths are worth it to keep his 2nd ammendment. Nice to see him put his money where his mouth is. This is a guy who called for the death of gay people by stoning and said empathy was evil. He deserves no sympathy and his death was worth it by his own logic
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/11/2025, 6:46 AM
@BigPhilbowski - I pray you find some sort of peace in your life.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/11/2025, 6:51 AM
@BigPhilbowski - Eye for an eye and the world goes blind
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/11/2025, 6:55 AM
@BigPhilbowski - where did he say that?
Ghoul
Ghoul - 9/11/2025, 7:15 AM
@BigPhilbowski - no one cares about your life let alone if you ever die. I bet people pray for the day you’re gone
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 9/11/2025, 7:25 AM
@JacobsLadder - for echoing his very own sentiments?
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 9/11/2025, 7:26 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - turning point 2023.a week after 6 children were gunned down. He said a few gun deaths every year were worth it to keep the 2nd ammendment.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/11/2025, 7:34 AM
@BigPhilbowski - I was referring more to these allegations

This is a guy who called for the death of gay people by stoning
BojoDojo
BojoDojo - 9/11/2025, 7:35 AM
@BigPhilbowski - what a horrific thing to say. You having to live with yourself is punishment enough.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 9/11/2025, 7:08 AM
@TheyDont - @TheyDont - wow you’re a piece of trash just so you know you’re the problem these days you [frick]ing troglodyte loser. Read the room. I don’t even care if I get banned. You’re the reason I left liberalism. Specifically people like you. And I’m not alone. Your opinion is so bad and you’re so [frick]ing stupid I can’t deal with it anymore. Comments like yours, war is coming socially in this country and you are why.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/11/2025, 6:55 AM
If you 'throw' around statements like nazi bigot whateverphobe racist like confetti you are problem. Plenty of people in our space are rejoicing at his murder. How do they not hate themselves when they look in the mirror
fosdog
fosdog - 9/11/2025, 7:05 AM
Good for him getting his book cancelled. I hope he reflects back on this and realizes why he was wrong. Why is it that most of the stuff you hear like this comes from ppl who have crazy colored dyed hair, all kinds of weird piercings, and are confused about their gender/sexuality? I hate categorizing ppl like this, because I know not everyone like that is bat crap crazy, but a lot of ppl you see screaming and raging are in this category. And yes, there are the right wing extremists who are just as crazy, but very rarely do you hear about them screaming and yelling and/or celebrating the death of anyone they disagree with. And Charlie never said that anyone should be stoned. He did say that he couldn't stand the word empathy, but was it worth killing him over? NO!! RIP Charlie.
DS616
DS616 - 9/11/2025, 7:12 AM
@fosdog - "very rarely do you hear right-wing extremists screaming and yelling and/or celebrating the death of anyone they disagree with."

HAHAHAHAHAHA holy shit. Have another delusional day in fantasy-land.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/11/2025, 7:07 AM
I am a citizen of the world- Diogenes of Sinope.

I wish people would be cognizant of this
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/11/2025, 7:23 AM
@SteviesRightFoo -


No man is an island,
Entire of itself.
Each is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
If a clod be washed away by the sea,
Europe is the less.
As well as if a promontory were.
As well as if a manor of thine own
Or of thine friend's were.
Each man's death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.
DS616
DS616 - 9/11/2025, 7:09 AM
Pathetic projecting losers will cry more for this repeatedly-proven scumbag than they will for kids dying of cancer or starving in Africa.

That's all you need to know about vile moron sheep.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/11/2025, 7:14 AM
I didn't even rejoice or cheers when they killed bin laden it was just ok it's done
Beer85
Beer85 - 9/11/2025, 7:18 AM
Good that this "person" got fired. First normal thing DC has done in years.
