AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal The Surprising Characters Trailers 3 & 4 Will Focus On - SPOILERS

The first of what is believed to be four character-focused trailers for Avengers: Doomsday was released online today (it had previously leaked in decent quality), finally making Chris Evans' return to the MCU as Steve Rogers official. We now know that the second teaser will focus on Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but what about the others?

Possible spoilers ahead.

Previous rumors have claimed that teaser 3 will spotlight Loki (Tom Hiddleston), with 4 giving us our first proper look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. There have also been whispers of a fifth, full trailer that will release shortly after all four vignettes are playing in theaters ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

According to Jeff Sneider on this week's episode of The Hot Mic, 3 will actually focus on 20th Century Fox's returning X-Men characters, while 4 will highlight the Fantastic Four and the Wakandans!

No Doom? We may still get a glimpse of the character in one of these promos, but Sneider believes that Marvel Studios intends to keep the villain under wraps for as long as possible.

Remember, Marvel is believed to have cut multiple teasers for Doomsday, so we may not know for sure which characters they'll focus on we see them for ourselves. This rollout would make sense, though: Rogers and Thor representing the OG Earth's Mightiest Heroes, followed by the others teams/factions that will band together to face Doom and his forces.

You can have another look at the official Steve Rogers teaser below.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.