MAN OF TOMORROW: This GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Is Reportedly The Frontrunner For Brainiac

MAN OF TOMORROW: This GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Is Reportedly The Frontrunner For Brainiac

According to the latest intel, the frontrunner to portray Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow is someone who's previously portrayed an alien in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy film series.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 14, 2025 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

According to new reports from Jeff Sneider, there's a new frontrunner to portray Brainiac in the upcoming Superman follow-up (that's technically not a sequel), Man of Tomorrow.

To get straight to the point, it's none other than Guardians of the  Galaxy Drax star, Dave Bautista - who previously portrayed the green-skinned alien, Drax.

Ironically enough, Bautista has also portrayed a humanoid android before, having appeared in Blade Runner 2049 as the Nexus-8 replicant, Sapper Morton.

We'll likely find out very soon if the rumor is true, as James Gunn could quickly take to @Threads to debunk the report if it's false. Likewise, his silence would be very telling.

Other actors said to be on the shortlist include Claes Bang (Dracula), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), and Matt Smith (Doctor Who).

Previously, Matt Smith was said to be the frontrunner, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, but as always with the mercurial nature of rumors and scooper culture, it's almost impossible to pin anything down until the final decision is made. 

Bautista Brainiac Man of Tomorrow

Positioned as the next chapter in the “Superman Saga,” Man of Tomorrow has been confirmed to be written and directed once again by James Gunn. He completed the script in September 2025 and stated that the film wasn't a true Superman sequel as it focuses heavily on Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

Luthor and David Corenswet's Superman are forced to team up to stop an unimaginable threat, according to Gunn. Responding to fans on @Threads, Gunn wrote, " Superman has a major role. It’s not Superman 2."

Shortly thereafter, Gunn would elaborate a bit more, adding, "...And it’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nick Hoult, who played Lex; I relate to the character of Lex Luthor, sadly, so I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. Oh man, I just love the script so much; I’m excited for people to see the movie."

Principal photography is currently scheduled to start in April 2027 in Atlanta.

Barring any delays, Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. 

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Spoilers: Absolute Joker's Twisted Origin Story Has Been Revealed
Related:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Spoilers: Absolute Joker's Twisted Origin Story Has Been Revealed
James Gunn Posts Picture Of The MAN OF TOMORROW Art Department, Seemingly Teasing Return Of SUPERMAN Actor
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Posts Picture Of The MAN OF TOMORROW Art Department, Seemingly Teasing Return Of SUPERMAN Actor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder