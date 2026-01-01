VIKINGS: VALHALLA Star Frida Gustavsson Confirms Interest In Playing The DCU's Wonder Woman

We recently learned that DC Studios and James Gunn are looking to cast Wonder Woman for the upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. This month marks three years since the studio announced its "Chapter One: God and Monsters slate, and us now being in 2026 also means that nearly three years have passed since Gal Gadot last played Diana Prince.

The actress had cameo roles in 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, and filmmaker Patty Jenkins was gearing up to make Wonder Woman 3 before DC Studios pulled the plug on that project and Gadot's time as the Amazon warrior.

Now, with the hunt on to find an actress to headline the Wonder Woman movie currently being written by Supergirl's Ana Nogueira, all eyes are on Gunn to see who he picks for the DCU's take on this iconic character. It could be an established actress or a relative unknown, though based on the other roles filled for this franchise thus far, it likely won't be an A-Lister.

Frida Gustavsson, 32, is a Swedish actress and former model, best known for playing Freydís Eiríksdóttir in the Netflix historical drama series Vikings: Valhalla. Her other credits include Dampyr, The Inspector and the Sea, and The Witcher.

As you can see below, Gustavsson has confirmed her interest in potentially playing Wonder Woman, and for all we know, she'll be among those given the chance to audition for Man of Tomorrow. Gunn has previously said that casting a very tall woman is off the table because it limits the possibilities, so it remains to be seen whether whoever is picked has their stature enhanced by VFX.

Either way, with darker hair, Gustavsson would arguably look the part, and we're sure she's just going to be the first of many actresses who throw their hat into the ring for this highly sought-after role in the coming weeks and months.

Gunn rarely comments on fan casts, but did acknowledge last year that Andor star Adria Arjona would be a fitting choice for the Themysciran warrior. "I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and said], 'He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman.' She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way."

"She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her," the filmmaker added.

Who do you think should play the DCU's Wonder Woman? Let us know your take in the comments section.