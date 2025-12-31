RUMOR: DC Studios And James Gunn ARE In The Process Of Casting Wonder Woman For MAN OF TOMORROW

Earlier this year, Superman was released, setting the tone for DC Studios' new DCU. While the focus was on reintroducing the title character, the hero's supporting cast was pushed to one side, as James Gunn instead prioritised the Justice Gang and even Supergirl's debut.

It was nowhere near as bad as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's attempt to shoehorn the Justice League into the DCEU, but Superman was a busy opening chapter for the franchise that had a lot riding on its shoulders. We now have a better idea of what's in store for the DCU, but 2027's Man of Tomorrow could be just as jam-packed.

While it's previously been reported that Gunn is looking to cast an actress for an unknown lead role in his Superman sequel, The Hot Mic's John Rocha has today revealed that the character is indeed Wonder Woman.

That's largely been speculation up until now, and even though Gunn recently denied that we'll get casting news next month, he's never outright said that Diana Prince won't appear in the movie. According to Rocha's source, the Wonder Woman role is one that many young and big-name actresses in Hollywood are being auditioned for.

If Brainiac is bottling cities, then Themyscira is bound to be on his list when he arrives on Earth. Where this leaves the Paradise Lost TV series that was billed as an Amazonian Game of Thrones is unclear.

Gunn has repeatedly expressed a desire to give filmmakers creative control of the DCU projects they work on. However, it's apparent that he's heavily involved in casting and wishes to be the one who has the final say and sets the tone for major players—such as Supergirl—moving forward.

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is penning the Wonder Woman script, and there's been a lot of speculation about Gunn potentially directing the movie.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of Wonder Woman's status back in the summer. "I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out," the filmmaker added. "We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. We recently learned that Lars Eidinger will play the movie's big bad, Brainiac.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.