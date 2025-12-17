DC Comics Announces BATWOMAN, DEATHSTROKE, And LOBO Revamps As Part Of "Next Level" Initiative

After DC K.O. concludes next March, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson will take "DC All In" to the "Next Level," launching a series of bold, creator-forward #1s, starring fan-favourite characters, and helmed by some of the best talent in comics.

This publishing initiative will spotlight characters like Batwoman, Deathstroke, The Demon, Firestorm, Lobo, Barbara Gordon, Zatanna, the Teen Titans, and more.

The creative roster includes Jeff Lemire, Greg Rucka, Javier Rodríguez, Jamal Campbell, Skottie Young, Mariko Tamaki, James Harren, Kyle Higgins, Joshua Williamson, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Michael Walsh, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Rafael De Latorre, Jorge Corona, Tony Fleecs, Amancay Nahuelpan, Deniz Camp, and DaNi.

DC Comics has been consistently out-selling Marvel Comics in 2025, and returning characters like Batwoman, Deathstroke, and Lobo to their roots (i.e. the versions of them that fans love) is a smart move. It's also an initiative many fans want Marvel Comics to take its cues from.

"These books are set in continuity," Williamson explains. "While the series will be independent reads and not heavily tied to other books, they will exist alongside DC's ongoing comic book series like Superman, Batman, Justice League Unlimited, and more."

Snyder adds, "This line will launch similar to DC’s Absolute line of comics. The DC: Next Level books are very new-reader-friendly and will roll out over time. Like the Absolute line, this is an initiative that welcomes new readers that are looking for a jumping-on spot for DC’s main line of comic books."

“In March, the first month of DC: Next Level, new series starring Lobo, Deathstroke, and Batwoman are three new books that stay true to the characters as they’ve appeared in DC All In and DC K.O., but the creative teams will take them into new, badass stories that explore different genres that any fan can dive into," Williamson added.

Lobo comes our way from writer Skottie Young and artist Jorge Corona. Here's the official description for the series:

Vrrrrroooooommmmmmmm! The Main Man’s back, baby! And his ride is a motorcycle that moves at the speed of sound, but only if that sound is a rippin’ guitar solo, and you better hop on before he leaves you in the dust with all the bastiches he’s fragged for money or convenience! It’s a guts-soaked path from DC K.O. to the end of the universe, where Lobo is going to scratch his name and number in the Source Wall with a cool knife. Don’t miss the mayhem, special guests, or tasty, tasty continuity! Don’t you do it!

Batwoman brings back acclaimed writer and co-creator of the modern Batwoman, Greg Rucka, to tell a new Kate Kane story alongside artist DaNi. It's said that the series "will redefine Batwoman and her mission for a new generation."

Batwoman. Daughter. Sister. Soldier. Hero. But since she was 10 years old, Kate Kane has lived in the shadow of a prophecy and the machinations of a religion devoted to the end of all things. How do you fight the devil when the devil is real? And how do you win?

Writer Tony Fleecs and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico are teaming up on a new Deathstroke series that promises to take Slade Wilson back to basics as the DC Universe's Terminator.

Soldier-turned-superhuman assassin for hire, Slade Wilson, has made hundreds of enemies in his day, and now one of them is taking his world apart piece by piece. The hit is out on Deathstroke, as he evolves into his purest form…a terminator out for revenge and ready to kill anyone who stands in his way.

You can check out the cover art and character designs for Batwoman, Deathstroke, and Lobo below.