UPDATE: ABSOLUTE BATMAN Reveals A Twisted First Look At The Redesigned Absolute Poison Ivy

UPDATE: A new Mark Brooks cover for Absolute Batman #17 reveals a closer look at the Absolute Universe's take on Poison Ivy.

New look at the Absolute Poison Ivy variant cover for ‘ABSOLUTE BATMAN’ #17, illustrated by @MarkBrooksArt. pic.twitter.com/bRgcvPFdJc — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) December 30, 2025

Absolute Batman continues to put a wild new spin on the Dark Knight's world, and that's set to continue next February with the long-awaited debut of the Absolute Poison Ivy.

A first look at the character has been revealed today, thanks to Björn Barends' exclusive variant cover designed exclusively for East Coast Comics. This isn't as drastic a redesign as the Absolute versions of Bane, The Joker, and Harley Quinn, but it is still undeniably intriguing.

As you can see below, leaves appear to be growing out of Ivy, while her body is seemingly scarred or tattooed by chlorophyll. Plants also seem to be sprouting from her hands. That should make her more than a match for this hulking version of Bruce Wayne.

Guest artist Eric Canete will join Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder for this two-part Poison Ivy story. The description for issue #17 reads, "Absolute Poison Ivy sinks her teeth into Ark-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast."

"When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next," it continues, "as he tries to save the city from a monster it created."

As for Absolute Batman #18, DC Comics has revealed, "After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally."

The Absolute line has proven to be a sales hit, beating the main DC Universe titles and many of Marvel's biggest books. Essentially DC's version of Marvel's Ultimate Universe, it's been an absolute winner of an initiative for the publisher that continues to expand.

Teasing this story arc on social media, Snyder said, "ABSOLUTE BATMAN 17 & 18, February and March, is a special 2-part story by me & the amazing @EricCanete that has Bruce face off against our version of Poison Ivy! But expect a couple surprises in 17 big enough DC is redacting the covers for 18."

Check out this first look at Absolute Batman's Poison Ivy below.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by ERIC CANETE

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by ERIC CANETE

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA