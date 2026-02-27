THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS: Hot Toys Has Finally Revealed Its Take On Frank Miller's Superman

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, a game-changing Batman story that picks up with the hero 10 years after Jason Todd's death.

In this desolate possible future, the Caped Crusader gave up being Batman when Robin died. However, he finally returns to the streets of Gotham City when a street gang named "The Mutants" begins running rampant. Along the way, he's confronted by Superman, who is now a covert enforcer for the government tasked with ending his vigilante activities.

After recently revealing a new Batman figure, Hot Toys has now unveiled its take on The Dark Knight Returns' Man of Steel. This Superman looks like a force to be reckoned with, and comes bundled with both a stern headsculpt and another that's seemingly from mid-battle with Batman, given his bloodied mouth.

It was this interpretation of Superman that inspired filmmaker Zack Snyder's approach to the character in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice...for better or worse.

"I look at Batman as the self-made superhero. Bruce Wayne made himself Batman by studying, training, and exploring. Extraordinary feats come easily to Superman," Miller said in 2024. "He can fly and then the rest. I mean, just in terms of Superman, it's like you think you can do it. He can fly for god's sake. Whereas Batman needs a goddamn car. I enjoy an effort."

"Superman is an apologia worrywart and he’s concerned with keeping the world from blowing itself up," the legendary writer and artist added. "Batman's this Dionysian character who's out for blood, and they're perfect opposites in that Batman is the reckless ego and Superman is the fearful superego."

Take a closer look at Hot Toys' 1/6th scale figure based on The Dark Knight Returns' Superman below.