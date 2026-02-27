THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS: Hot Toys Has Finally Revealed Its Take On Frank Miller's Superman

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, a game-changing Batman story that picks up with the hero 10 years after Jason Todd's death.
In this desolate possible future, the Caped Crusader gave up being Batman when Robin died. However, he finally returns to the streets of Gotham City when a street gang named "The Mutants" begins running rampant. Along the way, he's confronted by Superman, who is now a covert enforcer for the government tasked with ending his vigilante activities.
After recently revealing a new Batman figure, Hot Toys has now unveiled its take on The Dark Knight Returns' Man of Steel. This Superman looks like a force to be reckoned with, and comes bundled with both a stern headsculpt and another that's seemingly from mid-battle with Batman, given his bloodied mouth.
It was this interpretation of Superman that inspired filmmaker Zack Snyder's approach to the character in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice...for better or worse.
"I look at Batman as the self-made superhero. Bruce Wayne made himself Batman by studying, training, and exploring. Extraordinary feats come easily to Superman," Miller said in 2024. "He can fly and then the rest. I mean, just in terms of Superman, it's like you think you can do it. He can fly for god's sake. Whereas Batman needs a goddamn car. I enjoy an effort."
"Superman is an apologia worrywart and he’s concerned with keeping the world from blowing itself up," the legendary writer and artist added. "Batman's this Dionysian character who's out for blood, and they're perfect opposites in that Batman is the reckless ego and Superman is the fearful superego."
Take a closer look at Hot Toys' 1/6th scale figure based on The Dark Knight Returns' Superman below.
The figure features two newly developed head sculpts that bring the character to life. The first captures his stoic, authoritative expression, while the second features a battle-damaged, clenched-teeth expression with blood paint application. Taking realism to the next level, both head sculpts are equipped with separate rolling eyeballs and a specially applied UV luminous reflective effect, allowing collectors to recreate Superman’s menacing heat vision under UV light.
Meticulously crafted to capture the distinct, bulky art style of the comic series, this figure stands approximately 34cm tall, featuring a newly developed muscular body that perfectly portrays Superman’s massive physique. The costume is expertly tailored, featuring a blue elastic fabric material suit that accentuates the muscular form, complete with the iconic red and yellow colored Superman symbol on the chest, a yellow colored belt, and a bendable wire embedded red cape embossed with the yellow Superman symbol for dynamic flying poses.
Enhancing the display possibilities, the figure also comes with key weaponry from the comic series, including a Kryptonite arrow and a damaged sonic gun. The figure is completed with a specially designed display stand featuring the comic series logo.