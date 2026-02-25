THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS Gets A New Hot Toys Figure Based On Frank Miller's Battle-Damaged Batman

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Frank Miller's seminal comic series, The Dark Knight Returns. In the classic Batman story, an ageing 55-year-old Bruce Wayne emerges from a decade of retirement to reclaim the mantle of the Dark Knight in a decaying, crime-ravaged Gotham.

No longer the sleek vigilante of his youth, this brutish Batman fights with raw ferocity against street gangs, Joker, and even a government-controlled Superman, embodying an uncompromising vision of justice in a world gone mad.

The series served as a key source of inspiration for filmmaker Zack Snyder when making 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, its influence is still felt well beyond that (including in Marvel Comics' recently released Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell).

Today, Hot Toys has revealed a new 1/6th scale figure based on DC Comics' The Dark Knight Returns. Depicting Batman is decked out in a battle-damaged version of his blue and grey uniform, bleeding from the face, chest, and arm.

The figure also includes an unmasked Bruce Wayne head sculpt depicting the older, gnarled Caped Crusader. It's a stylised design rather than one that looks like a "real" person, but it's clearly inspired heavily by Miller's striking artwork and is very detailed.

Hot Toys also appears to be teasing a Superman figure, as The Dark Knight Returns' take on the older Man of Steel can also be glimpsed in some of the product photos found in the Instagram gallery below.