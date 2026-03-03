NIGHTWING: 6 Actors Who Could Play Dick Grayson In James Gunn's DCU

The Brave and the Bold is going nowhere fast, but work on the DCU movie is still underway. As far as we know, the plan is still to put the spotlight on Batman as he sets out to train his son—raised by Talia al Ghul and the League of Assassins—as the new Robin. The implication is that there will have already been multiple Robins in the DCU, with Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake's respective stints as Robin taking place off-screen. How wise a decision that is remains up for debate, but it would mean DC Studios can immediately put the spotlight on Dick Grayson. In this feature, we're singling out a handful of actors we believe would be a good fit for the DCU's Nightwing. Whether they appear in The Brave and the Bold or a future solo outing, any one of them would be a solid fit...even if the clock is ticking on that, seeing as Dick should really be late teens or early 20s. Find out who we think could play Nightwing by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Walker Scobell Following impressive turns in Secret Headquarters and The Adam Project, Walker Scobell has cemented himself as a young actor with leading man potential thanks to Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It's easy to imagine a younger Scobell as Robin, but is he the right fit for Nightwing? Well, we definitely think he has what it takes to play a version of Dick Grayson who has only recently decided to leave Batman's side and find his footing as a hero in his own right. Scobell has also proven himself a dab hand at action scenes, so let's see what he can do with Nightwing's Escrima sticks in place of Percy Jackson's sword.



5. Louis Partridge A mainstay of Netflix's Enola Holmes franchise, Louis Partridge also counts Disclaimer and House of Guinness among his credits. He undoubtedly looks the part and has a more mature look that would lend itself well to a Dick Grayson who has spent at least a few years as Nightwing. Dick Grayson is a complex character, especially as he initially has some pretty conflicted feelings about Batman after deciding that he no longer wants to be under his thumb as Robin. Partridge is talented enough to explore that dynamic in a way that resonates, and most importantly, would be believable in the role. After all, Dick is someone whom Bruce Wayne imagines will one day inherit his cape and cowl as Batman.



4. Kit Connor Long a fan favourite choice to play the MCU's Hulking alongside Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke (who plays Wiccan), Kit Connor is arguably overdue for a superhero role. His work in Warfare was enough to convince us of that, and he'd made a stellar Nightwing. The thing to remember about Dick is that he was just a normal kid befofe becoming billionaire Bruce Wayne's ward, and that's something Mark Waid and Chris Samnee's Batman & Robin: Year One did an excellent job of portraying. There's an everyman quality to Connor that makes him feel right to play Dick; at the same time, we can quite effortlessly picture him protecting the mean streets of Blüdhaven as Nightwing.



3. Liam Woodrum Liam Woodrum certainly isn't the biggest name on this list, but that might go in his favour. DC Studios has made a habit of casting lesser-known (cheaper?) actors in the DCU, but as David Corenswet and Superman proved, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Woodrum has done some terrific work in Geek Girl, Based on a True Story, and 213 Bones, and while this would be a big test of his capabilities, provided he can bring what's needed to the table, we'd say he deserves a shot. He has the right look and is someone who could grow into this role as Dick Grayson himself gains confidence as a crime-fighter and establishes himself as more than just Batman's sidekick (becoming someone who stands up to his mentor without hesitation).



2. Mason Thames Mason Thames' star is on the rise, with his turn in How to Train Your Dragon cementing him as a young actor who can carry a franchise on his back. Hiccup doesn't have much in common with Nightwing beyond a plucky attitude, but that might serve him well here. There's a tendency to portray Gotham City and its characters in the moodiest, some might say depressing, way possible. That's not a bad thing, but when Dick Grayson steps out of Batman's shadow, he should shake that off to have fun as a superhero. It was the lightness that Dick brought to the table as Robin—a stark contrast to Batman—that made him such a great sidekick. With an actor like Thames, we believe we'd get a good mixture of humour and badass action, a must for any portrayal of Nightwing.

