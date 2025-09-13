NIGHTWING: Derek Luh And Asher Angel Both Eye The Role Of The Acrobat-Turned-Vigilante

Could the DCU soon cast an actor to portray Dick Grayson aka Nightwing?

When more than one actor starts randomly campaigning to play a specific superhero role, it usually means that the studio has put out feelers to casting agencies and their agents have caught wind of it.

Case in point, Gen V star Derek Luh and Shazam! actor Asher Angel have recently revealed a high interest in playing the former Boy Wonder.

Derek Luh (Gen V) wants to play Nightwing in DCU:



"I don't know if I can do cross-promo, but [call me], that would be cool, it would be awesome!" pic.twitter.com/Z6yqZKMtyy — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) September 13, 2025 Asher Angel wants to play Nightwing in the DCU:



"I spend a lot of time watching fancastings. I have a favorite. Obviously the Nightwing" pic.twitter.com/3ZjevW8ZSU — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) September 13, 2025

Derek Luh plays Jordan Li on Gen V, a student at Godolkin University with the unique ability to shift forms between a man and a woman. Li's male form has increased strength and durability while their female form can hurl energy projections.

Asher Angel is best known for portraying Billy Batson in Shazam! (2019) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023).

DC Studios may soon or could even possibly be underway with the Nightwing casting process due to the fact that Dynamic Duo, a theatrical animated film (with a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI) will focus on Grayson and Jason Todd. The film currently has a June 30, 2028.

Arthur Mintz, cofounder of the animation studio Swaybox is directing the film from a script penned by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber. A previous version of the script was written by Matthew Aldrich.

Prior to the script overhaul, an official synopsis for the film emerged, which reads, "the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd aka the Robins. The duo call themselves the Dynamic Duo. They’re orphan thieves, best friends who share dreams of a better life, but their friendship will be tested by competing visions of a future out of which will come a new Dynamic Duo."

To celebrate the announcement of the project, Gunn previously wrote on Instagram, "Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, DYNAMIC DUO, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves’ 6th and Idaho. This is something special."

While there are unconfirmed reports that Dynamic Duo is set within the main DCU continuity, if that proves true, James Gunn and Peter Safran will need to find an actor who can portray Dick Grayson in the upcoming animated film and in live-action.