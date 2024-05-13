Is SHAZAM! Star Asher Angel Teasing A Role In James Gunn's DCU As NIGHTWING?

Is SHAZAM! Star Asher Angel Teasing A Role In James Gunn's DCU As NIGHTWING? Is SHAZAM! Star Asher Angel Teasing A Role In James Gunn's DCU As NIGHTWING?

Following his recent comments about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Asher Angel appears to be teasing a role in James Gunn and DC Studios' DCU after posting a GIF featuring Nightwing. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - May 13, 2024 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Nightwing

Asher Angel received praise for his breakout role in Shazam! as Billy Batson and, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods failed to live up to expectations, he was once again the highlight. 

Many fans went so far as to suggest he should take over from Zachary Levi as the DCU's Big Red Cheese, though we expect Shazam to be put on the shelf in the new DCU after the sequel so badly underperformed last year. 

That doesn't mean Angel's time playing a superhero is over, though. In fact, he recently posted a GIF of Nightwing on X which has sent speculation into overdrive about him potentially joining The Brave and the Bold as Dick Grayson. While he'd be a great fit for the role, many fans have pointed out, it's unlikely the actor would tease the role like this if he'd just been cast.

It's also worth pointing out that, as far as we know, Batman still hasn't been cast in the DCU. 

Since we shared comments from Angel last week featuring his thoughts on superhero fatigue, there's been a lot of social media chatter about who he could play for DC Studios. 

With that in mind, the actor might have seen a few fans suggest Nightwing and decided to have fun with it by posting a GIF to generate further buzz. At 21, he's the right age to play the former Robin and has the right look and build for Grayson, to boot. 

"Look, I think the superhero genre is a really hard genre," Angel told us while discussing Shazam! Fury of the Gods' struggles. "I hate when people talk about superhero fatigue. I don’t believe in that stuff. I think whatever DC or Marvel puts out there, it’s gonna resonate, but if it resonates, it resonates. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t."

"I think a lot of the time, people put so much pressure on Marvel and DC in that every movie has to be amazing. It’s a hard genre, for sure, and I’m just happy I had the opportunity to be involved in that world. It was wish fulfilment because I always wanted to be a superhero when I was a kid."

He added, "I’d always be open to going back and playing Billy Batson. I’d never want to take Zach’s place because we’re in this together. If there any other characters out there in the future, I’d also be open to that. I’m pretty open! There’s a time and there’s place, and it’ll happen."

Do you think Angel would be a good fit for Nightwing in The Brave and the Bold?

As Expected, Chris McKay's Long-Delayed NIGHTWING Movie Is Now Dead Ahead Of DC Studios' Reboot
Related:

As Expected, Chris McKay's Long-Delayed NIGHTWING Movie Is Now "Dead" Ahead Of DC Studios' Reboot
THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE Director Chris McKay Still Hopes To Make His NIGHTWING Movie For DC Studios
Recommended For You:

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE Director Chris McKay Still Hopes To Make His NIGHTWING Movie For DC Studios
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/13/2024, 8:27 AM
"Is SHAZAM! Star Asher Angel Teasing A Role In James Gunn's DCU As NIGHTWING?" .. we don't know why the phuck are you asking us? thats your job
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 5/13/2024, 8:32 AM
Typical Josh-ism. A whole post-icle categorized as “News” based on a f[rea]king GIF that the actor shared? 🙄

Josh has been on this site for long enough, my question is: “why doesn’t Josh get any better at this thing with the amount of time he spends surfing Reddit and celebrities GIFs?” LMFAO
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/13/2024, 8:36 AM
I don’t know what they’ve got to do to get me in any way, shape or form excited for “James Gunn’s DCU” 🙄 but literally nothing is moving the needle at this point. All this starting a shared universe shit is so been there, done that, especially by DC. Second attempt in 10 years, kicking off with yet another Superman reboot. It’s boring 🥱
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/13/2024, 8:51 AM
Make him the new Power Girl and put some GIANT TITS on there!!!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/13/2024, 9:01 AM
@Batmangina -

Great idea. Then introduce Batgirl, make her a lesbonian, and have them spend all their screen time clam digging.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/13/2024, 8:52 AM
Would be great to see Nightwing in a movie,don't know if you can skip Robin maybe do a flashback scene.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/13/2024, 8:56 AM
@marvel72 - They’re doing Damian so they’re literally skipping 4 Robin’s.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/13/2024, 9:27 AM
@FireandBlood - Grayson had a good showing in Batman Forever and we got plenty of him in Titans, so I'm not completely against skipping his origin and time as Robin. Tim Drake and Stephanie Brown really struggled to find their place among the group, so I doubt too many people will be upset they're omitted. Jason's story has been done to death in live action (Titans), animation (Under the Red Hood), and gaming (Arkham Knight), so I understand not wanting to go through that arc again. With that said however, I won't be against the inclusion of these characters in smaller roles and flashbacks, I just don't think dedicating entire movies to them is the best choice. Damian is the one Robin with the most untapped potential, as outside that animated trilogy (Son of Batman, Batman Vs. Robin, & Bad Blood), we haven't gotten too much of him outside the comics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 8:55 AM
I think he’s just throwing his hat in the ring for Dick , probably due to suggestions from fans after reading that interview recently with CBM about whether he would like to return as Billy or another hero in the DCU…

Anyway , I could see him in the role so I would be down for having in The Brave and The Bold but it does depend on how many Bat Family members tor who they want to include in that film of course.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 8:58 AM
Just give me Brandon Sklenar as Bruce Wayne/Batman and I’m good then!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

?si=0hWGcH9p_C9IltFT
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/13/2024, 9:19 AM
@TheVisionary25 - wow I hadn’t had him in the mix at all, great choice! Seeing him in 1923 adds a lot he has the attitude and demeanor. At least good for a superhero role. If Affleck was still doing Batman I’d say he’d be even better as nightwing, older version obviously but he would’ve fit!
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/13/2024, 9:20 AM
"It's also worth pointing out that, as far as we know, Batman still hasn't been cast in the DCU."

I'm willing to bet that whoever is going to play Batman signed on months ago. With that said, we likely won't get any news regarding the future of the DCU until after they see how Superman performs financially next year.
grouch
grouch - 5/13/2024, 9:23 AM
dude looked older than shazam, now he's gunna look older than batman. lmao

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder