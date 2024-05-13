Is SHAZAM! Star Asher Angel Teasing A Role In James Gunn's DCU As NIGHTWING?

Asher Angel received praise for his breakout role in Shazam! as Billy Batson and, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods failed to live up to expectations, he was once again the highlight.

Many fans went so far as to suggest he should take over from Zachary Levi as the DCU's Big Red Cheese, though we expect Shazam to be put on the shelf in the new DCU after the sequel so badly underperformed last year.

That doesn't mean Angel's time playing a superhero is over, though. In fact, he recently posted a GIF of Nightwing on X which has sent speculation into overdrive about him potentially joining The Brave and the Bold as Dick Grayson. While he'd be a great fit for the role, many fans have pointed out, it's unlikely the actor would tease the role like this if he'd just been cast.

It's also worth pointing out that, as far as we know, Batman still hasn't been cast in the DCU.

Since we shared comments from Angel last week featuring his thoughts on superhero fatigue, there's been a lot of social media chatter about who he could play for DC Studios.

With that in mind, the actor might have seen a few fans suggest Nightwing and decided to have fun with it by posting a GIF to generate further buzz. At 21, he's the right age to play the former Robin and has the right look and build for Grayson, to boot.

"Look, I think the superhero genre is a really hard genre," Angel told us while discussing Shazam! Fury of the Gods' struggles. "I hate when people talk about superhero fatigue. I don’t believe in that stuff. I think whatever DC or Marvel puts out there, it’s gonna resonate, but if it resonates, it resonates. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t."

"I think a lot of the time, people put so much pressure on Marvel and DC in that every movie has to be amazing. It’s a hard genre, for sure, and I’m just happy I had the opportunity to be involved in that world. It was wish fulfilment because I always wanted to be a superhero when I was a kid."

He added, "I’d always be open to going back and playing Billy Batson. I’d never want to take Zach’s place because we’re in this together. If there any other characters out there in the future, I’d also be open to that. I’m pretty open! There’s a time and there’s place, and it’ll happen."

Do you think Angel would be a good fit for Nightwing in The Brave and the Bold?