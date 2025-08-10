SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature MCU Heroes We Haven't Heard About Yet

Following a recent report that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature a number of villains that have yet to be disclosed, we're now hearing that the movie will also include appearances from some more MCU heroes.

We don't have any character names, unfortunately, but scooper MTTSH reports: "Not only other villains, but other heroes too! Are in Spider-Man Brand New Day."

Interestingly, while quite a few villains have been rumored, we haven't heard much about other heroes aside from The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who have both been confirmed. Could this indicate that the rumors we've heard about Jean Grey making her MCU debut in the movie are on the level, perhaps?

Although the initial report that Sadie Sink may have been cast as the powerful mutant seemed to be debunked, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider said that he is "still hearing Jean Grey" after inquiring about her casting during the week.

There are numerous other possibilities, of course, and it's not unreasonable to assume that some of the Avengers could show up to lay the groundwork for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

MTTSH has also shared the following, which likely explains the bigger web-shooters we saw in the recent set photos.

In #SpiderManBrandNewDay Peter made himself Spider gadgets without any Stark tech — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 10, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.