BATMAN: ARKHAM ORIGINS Hot Toys Figure Finally Gives The Younger Caped Crusader His Due

Hot Toys has revealed its new 1/6th scale figure based on the version of the Dark Knight from 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins, a game that revolved around a younger Bruce Wayne.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2026 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman: Arkham

Batman: Arkham Origins was released in 2013, following the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City. The video game was developed by WB Games Montréal in place of Rocksteady, meaning it never quite received the same level of critical acclaim.

Not helping matters was the fact that, in place of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill as Batman and The Joker, Roger Craig Smith and Troy Baker stepped into those roles. They both did a stellar job, but Conroy and Hamill left big shoes to fill.

Still, the game—which was set eight years before the events of Batman: Arkham Asylum—has a dedicated fanbase. Following a younger, less-refined Dark Knight, Batman was forced to battle the world's greatest assassins, sent after him thanks to a bounty placed on his head by Black Mask.

For those of you who count yourselves as a Batman: Arkham Origins fan, this newly revealed 1/6th scale Hot Toys figure should be a must-have. Based on the rookie Caped Crusader's likeness in the game, it looks suitably imposing and comes hot on the heels of the recent Absolute Batman reveal.

The Arkham series wrapped up in 2015 with Batman: Arkham Knight. Fans hoped that Rocksteady might tell another story featuring Gotham City's protector; instead, they released Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice, a game that proved to be a critical and commercial flop.

Check out this new Batman: Arkham Origins figure, along with the official product description, below.

Hot Toys is proud to present the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Batman Collectible Figure from the video game Batman: Arkham Origins. This figure features a newly developed masked head with separate rolling eyeballs and two interchangeable lower face sculpts that showcase both his brooding look and determined, clenched-teeth expression.

The figure’s costume is faithfully recreated according to the game’s bulky and armored yet practical design, featuring a newly developed Batsuit with gray and black full-body armor layered over an undersuit on the muscular body. A pair of Heavy Gauntlets, boots, a utility belt, and a wire-embedded cape complete his outfit.

The figure also includes a pair of Shock Gloves armor plates that feature translucent blue lightning effects to showcase their electrified impact. Coming with seven interchangeable hands, including fists, open gesture hands, and weapon-holding hands, collectors are able to display him with dynamic poses.

This figure comes with an arsenal of weapons that faithfully reflects the tools Batman utilizes throughout the game. Included are a Grapnel Gun, Disruptor, Sonic Batarang, Batarang, Remote Claw, Smoke Pellet, and Explosive Gel. The presentation is completed with a specially designed figure stand.

Concept Art For Unmade BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT Sequel Reveals Older Bruce Wayne's Formidable New Batsuit
