BATMAN: ARKHAM ORIGINS Hot Toys Figure Finally Gives The Younger Caped Crusader His Due

Batman: Arkham Origins was released in 2013, following the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City. The video game was developed by WB Games Montréal in place of Rocksteady, meaning it never quite received the same level of critical acclaim.

Not helping matters was the fact that, in place of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill as Batman and The Joker, Roger Craig Smith and Troy Baker stepped into those roles. They both did a stellar job, but Conroy and Hamill left big shoes to fill.

Still, the game—which was set eight years before the events of Batman: Arkham Asylum—has a dedicated fanbase. Following a younger, less-refined Dark Knight, Batman was forced to battle the world's greatest assassins, sent after him thanks to a bounty placed on his head by Black Mask.

For those of you who count yourselves as a Batman: Arkham Origins fan, this newly revealed 1/6th scale Hot Toys figure should be a must-have. Based on the rookie Caped Crusader's likeness in the game, it looks suitably imposing and comes hot on the heels of the recent Absolute Batman reveal.

The Arkham series wrapped up in 2015 with Batman: Arkham Knight. Fans hoped that Rocksteady might tell another story featuring Gotham City's protector; instead, they released Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice, a game that proved to be a critical and commercial flop.

Check out this new Batman: Arkham Origins figure, along with the official product description, below.