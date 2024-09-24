Rocksteady Rumored To Be Working On A New BATMAN Game After SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Flopped

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was a disaster for Rocksteady Studios and, if a new rumour is to be believed, the plan now is to make another game revolving around Batman. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Sep 24, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman: Arkham
Source: GameFragger.com

The Arkham trilogy concluded with Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015 and, in the years that followed, rumours swirled persistently about what Rocksteady Studios' next game would be. 

We'd banked on it revolving around Superman; instead, it was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a poorly-received live-service title which received negative reviews from fans and critics, lost a lot of money, and has been largely forgotten in the months since its release.

According to a new rumour (via GameFragger.com), Rocksteady plans to return to a familiar well with another Batman game...which may end up being a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 6 exclusive.

Job listings confirmed the studio started work on a new title earlier this summer and bringing the Caped Crusader back to consoles to recoup what they lost on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League makes all the sense in the world. 

Nick Baker of Xbox Era, a reliable source for leaks like this in the past, was first to share the story. 

At best, we'd imagine Sony will get the game as a timed exclusive because there's no way Rocksteady will want to be limited to only one console. Given how beloved Kevin Conroy's performance as Bruce Wayne was, chances are this will be a reboot rather than a sequel as it'll be tough to live up to what we saw in that original trilogy. 

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said we'll get future video games set in the DCU, so perhaps that will be the Batman who takes centre stage? 

The Batman: Arkham series began with Batman: Arkham Asylum in 2009, setting a new standard for superhero games and following the title hero as he confronts iconic villains like the Joker, Scarecrow, and Poison Ivy while uncovering a sinister plot within the walls of Arkham Asylum.

The sequel, Arkham City, followed in 2009 and expanded the world by placing Batman in a larger, open-world Gotham district, pitting him against villains like Hugo Strange, the Penguin, and Two-Face. Finally, Arkham Knight wrapped the series up in 2015 with a massive open-world Gotham, introducing the titular villain, the Arkham Knight, later revealed to be Jason Todd. 

We'll see what happens and it's worth noting that this is just a rumour for now. We may get a Superman game one day, of course, but for now it seems the plan is to focus on the guaranteed draw that is the World's Greatest Detective. 

Are you hoping for a new Batman game from Rocksteady?

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Confirmed To Address Mystery Surrounding Batman's ARKHAM KNIGHT Fate
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/24/2024, 10:07 AM
Rocksteady, just do a Superman game already!
Spoken
Spoken - 9/24/2024, 10:08 AM
@soberchimera - Exactly wtf!!!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/24/2024, 10:14 AM
@soberchimera - I agree. The Superman Returns game is the best superman-related game ever made and that ain't saying much.
With all the new tech of today, an open-world Superman game would be epic.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 9/24/2024, 10:32 AM
@soberchimera - I think WB is the one to blame here. They pushed Rocksteady to make Suicide Squad a live service game and lots of Rocksteady employers just left the company after that. The rumour is that Rocksteady pitched the Superman game and WB rejected the idea.

We can only hope that James Gunn can make some changes to WB Games, i really doubt that, but since he mentioned making game set in the new DCEU we may have some hope in the future.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 9/24/2024, 11:07 AM
@soberchimera - I think they were trying but it wasn't quite working so it was turned into the suicide squad game. Would explain why that game took so long with so many delays.
Spoken
Spoken - 9/24/2024, 10:08 AM
You know….SUPERMAN is right around the corner WB…idk maybe THAT HERO needs a game?????????
HermanM
HermanM - 9/24/2024, 10:12 AM
They do a factory reset back to Batman when all else fails.

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/24/2024, 10:25 AM
@HermanM - User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 9/24/2024, 10:17 AM
Since we're getting an older Hal Jordan, make a game about his early days as a lantern.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/24/2024, 10:21 AM
@ImNotaBot - Imagine boss battles with Sinestro, Black Hand, Hector Hammond, Dr. Polaris, Tattooed Man, Goldface, Sonar, and Major Disaster.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 9/24/2024, 10:34 AM
@soberchimera - Yep! A Green Lantern game would be so [frick]ing cool, is sad that WB Games only wants to make Batman related games over and over again.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/24/2024, 10:28 AM
Lots of people saying Superman, but I feel like a Wonder Woman game would fit Rocksteady’s style far better.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/24/2024, 10:31 AM
@mountainman - The Shadow of Mordor guys are already doing that one. Would it be open-world set in Gateway City with levels in Themyscira, Olympus, and Hades?
mountainman
mountainman - 9/24/2024, 10:56 AM
@soberchimera - With the extremely long AAA game development life cycles these days, I had forgotten that was announced. I still think Rocksteady and Superman are not the best fit.

In general an open world superman game would be tough. Power scaling the villains, giving him meaningful side quests, adapting the power set well, doing flying in an open world city is a good way. It's tough.

I would prefer for Superman a narrative driven, linear level based game.

And for Rocksteady, the coolest game they could do (but likely wouldn't be a sales powerhouse) would be Green Arrow escaping from Supermax game (like that movie that was announced then dropped a few years back).

It plays to their strengths and could give that similar claustraphobic feel that Arkham Asylum had.
hainesy
hainesy - 9/24/2024, 10:29 AM
Arkham Asylum and Arkham City were two of the best games ever. Arkham Knight was great too, though the story lacked a bit. Loved being able to drive the Batmobile though, even though it's battles got a bit repetitive. Just make a good open world Gotham-based game with a lot of villains and some good hero cameos.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 9/24/2024, 10:33 AM
No tank battles, more steath levels

That's all I want
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 9/24/2024, 10:35 AM
Batman Beyond. It's super easy. You could even cast a different voice actor to voice an older Bruce Wayne. Neo-Gotham would be an exhilarating environment.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/24/2024, 10:44 AM
Goddamn just do a Superman game. I would take a GL game at this point.

But if you're going to keep going back to the same well...do a saga without the ties to Arkham. A new story centered around another Batman institution. An original, story-driven but expansive Batman game with a set in not only a living Gotham with civilians, but also other Batman locales outside of the city. Maybe there's a mission in SANTA PRISCA where Bats needs to infiltrate Pena Duro prison. Have a grand scale story with Bats taking on Amanda Waller and the Shadow US intelligence community or something.

User Comment Image
Toecutter
Toecutter - 9/24/2024, 10:51 AM
Eh, I'm okay with this. I don't think I could ever get tired of more Batman. Big plus if this ignores SS and makes that bullshit non-canon.
Order66
Order66 - 9/24/2024, 10:55 AM
Make suicide squad kill the justice league non canon. [frick] that game. Do Batman right.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 9/24/2024, 11:02 AM
Rocksteady seems to be a one trick pony at this point.

The Arkham Trilogy was great. Some had issues with Knight but the way it ended was building towards something interesting and new....

... and then we got Suicide Squad: KTJL. What a piss poor way to close out Batman's story and it felt sad to see them do that to Kevin Conroy's Batman.

Rocksteady lost a crap ton of $$$ making this so now they have to resort to what they're only good at.
URLMae
URLMae - 9/24/2024, 11:18 AM
A reboots sounds nice, “arkham vigilante” should be the name as batman is more of a legend during the first years.

