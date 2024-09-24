Rocksteady Rumored To Be Working On A New BATMAN Game After SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Flopped

The Arkham trilogy concluded with Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015 and, in the years that followed, rumours swirled persistently about what Rocksteady Studios' next game would be.

We'd banked on it revolving around Superman; instead, it was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a poorly-received live-service title which received negative reviews from fans and critics, lost a lot of money, and has been largely forgotten in the months since its release.

According to a new rumour (via GameFragger.com), Rocksteady plans to return to a familiar well with another Batman game...which may end up being a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 6 exclusive.

Job listings confirmed the studio started work on a new title earlier this summer and bringing the Caped Crusader back to consoles to recoup what they lost on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League makes all the sense in the world.

Nick Baker of Xbox Era, a reliable source for leaks like this in the past, was first to share the story.

At best, we'd imagine Sony will get the game as a timed exclusive because there's no way Rocksteady will want to be limited to only one console. Given how beloved Kevin Conroy's performance as Bruce Wayne was, chances are this will be a reboot rather than a sequel as it'll be tough to live up to what we saw in that original trilogy.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said we'll get future video games set in the DCU, so perhaps that will be the Batman who takes centre stage?

The Batman: Arkham series began with Batman: Arkham Asylum in 2009, setting a new standard for superhero games and following the title hero as he confronts iconic villains like the Joker, Scarecrow, and Poison Ivy while uncovering a sinister plot within the walls of Arkham Asylum.

The sequel, Arkham City, followed in 2009 and expanded the world by placing Batman in a larger, open-world Gotham district, pitting him against villains like Hugo Strange, the Penguin, and Two-Face. Finally, Arkham Knight wrapped the series up in 2015 with a massive open-world Gotham, introducing the titular villain, the Arkham Knight, later revealed to be Jason Todd.

We'll see what happens and it's worth noting that this is just a rumour for now. We may get a Superman game one day, of course, but for now it seems the plan is to focus on the guaranteed draw that is the World's Greatest Detective.

Are you hoping for a new Batman game from Rocksteady?