BATMAN: ARKHAM SHADOW Announced Exclusively For Meta Quest 3

The next adventure in the Arkhamverse has been revealed, but unless you have a Meta Quest 3, you won't be able to play it.

Announced this week, Batman: Arkham Shadow is a brand new VR game that puts you directly into the suit of the Dark Knight.

"Gotham City is in danger," WB Games teased alongside a reveal trailer. "And you’re the only one who can save it."

Not much is known about the game yet, but more details will be shared during the Summer Game Fest this summer. The annual summer gaming showcase will take place on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is coming in late 2024, a new @MetaQuestVR title set in the Batman: Arkham universe.



Batman: Arkham Shadow is the first new Batman: Arkham game in eight years. Although the recently released Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is technically set in the Arkhamverse, it's not a Batman: Arkham game. Plus, it was a major flop for Warner Bros. who recently admitted that the controversial live service game fell short of the publisher's expectations.

The reveal of Batman: Arkham Shadow was met with a bit of a mixed response. Although fans are eager to return to the universe created by Rocksteady Studios, doing so in VR exclusively on the Meta Quest 3 severely limits those who can actually play it. Many fans were hoping for more of a traditional gaming experience playable with a controller or mouse and keyboard on consoles and PC.

While virtual reality technology has improved over the years, it's still a relative niche market compared to a traditional Xbox or PlayStation.

This is also the second Batman: Arkham game in a row that's playable only in VR. Eight years ago, Rocksteady released Batman: Arkham VR for PlayStation 4's PlayStation VR and later for Windows VR headsets (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Valve Index).

Set between the events of 2011's Batman: Arkham City and 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, you play as Batman from a first-person perspective as he investigates the disappearance of Nightwing and Robin. The game featured no combat and instead focused on more on Batman's investigative skills as players could solve puzzles to find clues that advance the mystery.

The game was met with lackluster reviews it felt like more of a lengthy tech demo than an actual game. It was praised for its detailed and immersive environments, but ultimately it fell short of what fans really wanted from a Batman: Arkham game.

Virtual reality gaming has improved a ton since 2016, so perhaps Batman: Arkham Shadow will offer more of a complete gaming experience. The game is being developed by Camouflaj, the same studio that brought us Iron Man VR, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC.

Batman: Arkham Shadow will be released later this year exclusively for Meta Quest 3.