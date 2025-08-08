THE BATMAN PART II: James Gunn Debunks "Nonsense" Rumors About Robin Appearing In Matt Reeves' Sequel

Following rumours about The Batman sequel featuring an appearance from Robin, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has once again taken to social media to debunk the claims being made about Matt Reeves' movie.

By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Yesterday evening, prolific scooper Jeff Sneider shared some insights into what he's heard about Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin's script for The Batman Part II

The sequel has been a long time coming, something that's only served to increase anticipation among impatient fans. Earlier this week, we learned that production will begin early next year, meaning the trades will likely start sharing casting news imminently.

After teasing a "dark" script that takes a "big swing," Sneider claimed that Reeves intends to introduce the Batverse's version of Robin. That doesn't make a ton of sense with The Brave and the Bold set to tell a Batman and Robin story, but the filmmaker reinventing the Boy Wonder isn't entirely outside the realm of possibility.

Regardless, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has decided to debunk the rumour on social media, writing, "Guys, please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about The Batman 2." 

Sneider wasted no time in hitting back at Gunn's denial, but as of now, it appears Robin won't appear in The Batman Part II. Still, who's to say we won't see Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, or another of the Robins, minus their superhero persona? We'll have to wait and see. 

Defending the long wait for this sequel, Gunn previously said, "To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between 'Alien' and 'Aliens.' 14 years between 'Incredibles.' 7 years between the first two 'Terminators.' 13 years between 'Avatars.' 36 years between 'Top Guns.' And, of course, 6 years between 'Guardians Vol 2' and ‘Vol 3.'"

He'd later double down on sticking up for Reeves by stating, "People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does."

"I am irritated by people. I mean, it’s just that thing people don’t need to be entitled about. It’s going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay," Gunn continued. "And Matt’s not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay."

The Batman Part II's script is finally finished, but its contents are seemingly known only to six people, if Gunn is to be believed. The movie remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 4:37 PM
Breaking News!!! James Gunn reacts trigered to a nonsense fake scoop by local jackass instead of working on getting the DCU going on track beyond Supergirl
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 8/8/2025, 4:44 PM
@Malatrova15 - clickbait websites comment section reacts to james gunn reacting to local internet jackass. I personally need more fresh air this weekend.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/8/2025, 4:52 PM
@Malatrova15 - please be cibil
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 5:03 PM
@Ryguy88 - Bro ....my second name is Cibyl.....the first is JOSEFO MALATROVA on Spotify
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/8/2025, 4:41 PM
McMurdo was right lmao
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/8/2025, 4:45 PM
LMAO, that was a quick response. only 2hrs later or less and we have that hack being called out for his non-sense scoop.

Anyways, Can't Wait to see what Reeves has cooked up for us!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/8/2025, 4:49 PM
One of these people is going to look really stupid when the movie is released.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/8/2025, 4:52 PM
I'm not a fan of constantly debunking theories just makes these "scoopers" keep guessing
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/8/2025, 4:57 PM
@Wahhvacado - That won't be a good thing. This happened with dceu previously and now with marvel. They constantly create rumour like mephisto and when it doesn't happen people get pissed and another rumour does the round how it was cut from the movie.

Better to deny then let it run rampant.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/8/2025, 5:06 PM
@Martianhunter - it's definitely a technique to combat it. I do like the aspect of holding the scooper accountable. However I feel like it narrows the pool on what is going to happen/which scooters are more reliable.

To me the "scoops" and "leaks" are so prevalent and often times wrong that I'm personally at the point where I'm turning it out or filing it under unimportant in my mind
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/8/2025, 5:26 PM
@Wahhvacado - Yeah same here. I mostly don't even open rumour articles. Like right now I'm skipping anything Spider-Man related. Not even worth it.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/8/2025, 4:54 PM
Here is my suggestion regarding these articles, create weekly articles containing all the rumours, production images and everything else. May be create under specific movie or dcu, MCU etc type of thing.
I really don't think we need article for every rumour, production images. This way you can mention what was said and is someone has denied it. All info in one article.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 8/8/2025, 4:56 PM
@Martianhunter -

That would mean less money for them though, it'll never happen.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/8/2025, 5:00 PM
@TrentCrimm - True but it will help to track records. And they can probably try publishing something new, I really like articles which shows what new movie is coming etc. Something different would be nice
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/8/2025, 4:55 PM
Dillan Nutcake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 4:56 PM
Honestly , I’m going with Gunn aka the guy who co-runs the studio The Batman Part 2 is coming from rather then Sneider whose scoop track record is dubious at best…

Doing Robin for The Reevesverse makes no sense if they are trying to keep it seperate from the DCU version which is set to introduce its main Robin aswell since they would just be repeating themselves in a short span of time.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/8/2025, 5:07 PM
If this garbage is anything like the first, it's already doomed. Robin or no Robin
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/8/2025, 5:15 PM
James Gunn should just call out these pitiful scoopers who keep throwing shit around.

If I was Gunn I would discredit all of them!

They wouldn't have a job after I would be done with them

Nolanite out
DTor91
DTor91 - 8/8/2025, 5:22 PM
“prolific scooper Jeff Sneider”

Lmao

Ya’ll keep reporting him and the guy has been absolutely full of shit.

Not to mention, dude’s a creep. Guy posts himself in his underwear and talking about making an Onlyfans…he’s displayed some weird behavior lately. But sure. Prolific.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/8/2025, 5:45 PM
@DTor91 - desperate for money and attention like all those bullshit "scoopers".
RolandD
RolandD - 8/8/2025, 5:48 PM
@DTor91 - He is prolific. He posts a lot. Prolific only refers to quantity, not quality.
RolandD
RolandD - 8/8/2025, 5:48 PM
As I suspected. Good for Gunn to shoot it down quickly.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/8/2025, 5:56 PM
If I was James Gunn I make post if news does not come from me it is not true stop making and believe false news that is not true get life wait for me make post that is fact not fiction any news comes from me is true about other source is lie

