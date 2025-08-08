THE BATMAN PART II: James Gunn Debunks "Nonsense" Rumors About Robin Appearing In Matt Reeves' Sequel

Yesterday evening, prolific scooper Jeff Sneider shared some insights into what he's heard about Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin's script for The Batman Part II.

The sequel has been a long time coming, something that's only served to increase anticipation among impatient fans. Earlier this week, we learned that production will begin early next year, meaning the trades will likely start sharing casting news imminently.

After teasing a "dark" script that takes a "big swing," Sneider claimed that Reeves intends to introduce the Batverse's version of Robin. That doesn't make a ton of sense with The Brave and the Bold set to tell a Batman and Robin story, but the filmmaker reinventing the Boy Wonder isn't entirely outside the realm of possibility.

Regardless, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has decided to debunk the rumour on social media, writing, "Guys, please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about The Batman 2."

Sneider wasted no time in hitting back at Gunn's denial, but as of now, it appears Robin won't appear in The Batman Part II. Still, who's to say we won't see Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, or another of the Robins, minus their superhero persona? We'll have to wait and see.

Defending the long wait for this sequel, Gunn previously said, "To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between 'Alien' and 'Aliens.' 14 years between 'Incredibles.' 7 years between the first two 'Terminators.' 13 years between 'Avatars.' 36 years between 'Top Guns.' And, of course, 6 years between 'Guardians Vol 2' and ‘Vol 3.'"

He'd later double down on sticking up for Reeves by stating, "People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does."

"I am irritated by people. I mean, it’s just that thing people don’t need to be entitled about. It’s going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay," Gunn continued. "And Matt’s not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay."

The Batman Part II's script is finally finished, but its contents are seemingly known only to six people, if Gunn is to be believed. The movie remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.