Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN Universe Will Continue, As THE PENGUIN Season 2 Is Confirmed To Be In Development

Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN Universe Will Continue, As THE PENGUIN Season 2 Is Confirmed To Be In Development

Exciting news have arrived regarding Matt Reeves’ Batman universe, as a second season of HBO’s The Penguin is confirmed to be in development from DC Studios.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 06, 2025 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Bloomberg

Matt Reeves' Batman universe has been a slow build, but it has delivered in every way possible. Following The Batman's release in 2022, it was revealed that Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobb would be given a spinoff show on HBO. The announcement was met with skepticism by some, but any doubt regarding the character's ability to carry his own starring vehicle dissipated when The Penguin premiered. The show became a critical darling, with praise given to its writing, cinematography, and Farrell's performance as the ruthless mobster. 

After the show came to an end, fans eagerly anticipated the announcement of a Season 2. Over time, however, it started to look like the villain would only return in 2027's The Batman Part II. Well, fortunately, as it's just been confirmed that is not the case, because The Penguin Season 2 is officially in development. Bloomberg published an in-depth profile on DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The article listed all the projects coming from the studio, confirming The Penguin Season 2 to be one of them: "[There's] a lot more in the works: Supergirl and Clayface movies next year, sequels to Superman and The Batman in 2027, a second season of The Penguin and a true-crime series based on super-intelligent villain Gorilla Grodd."

Speaking to Deadline in April, Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey said that, though The Penguin had been designed as a one-off story, the people involved in the project were eager to return to Oz's corner of Gotham: 

"The Penguin is one of those things where—and it's interesting, because when you talk with everyone involved, everyone is interested in possibly revisiting those characters and doing more—it was very much designed as a limited series. But I would never say never. I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available—because we certainly wouldn't want to do this without Colin [Farrell] and Cristin [Milioti] and that team—I would say it's definitely a possibility, but there's nothing in the works at the moment."

Though there are shows that work great as standalone seasons—particularly prestige ones—The Penguin was positioned perfectly for a continuation. It left open several storytelling avenues (Oswald's increasing ruthlesness, for example) that could make for fascinating plot points in a new season. The Penguin was smart, poignant and emotionally challenging. The superhero genre needs bold projects like it, so it is a welcome surprise to know it will be returning to our screens. 

It's unclear how long development will take on The Penguin's sophomore chapter. In the meantime, Farrell's next confirmed appearance as Cobb is in The Batman Part II, which Bloomberg confirms will start shooting in May 2026. However, the character will have a fairly small role in the highly anticipated sequel. In September, at the Zurich Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter), Farrell revealed the size of his part, and praised its script, calling it "deeper and "scarier": 

"I've got an even smaller role in this one. But I'm OK with that... I've read the script, from start to finish, and I can't say much about it. But it's deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I'm really excited to see it."

The Batman Part II is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027. 

What do you think about The Penguin Season 2 being in development? What are you hoping to see in the show? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
James Gunn And Peter Safran Address Warner Bros.’ Sale To Netflix, As Their Contracts Get Extended Until 2027
Related:

James Gunn And Peter Safran Address Warner Bros.’ Sale To Netflix, As Their Contracts Get Extended Until 2027
THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Has Joined The Fray To Defend Paul Dano After Quentin Tarantino Insults
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Has Joined The Fray To Defend Paul Dano After Quentin Tarantino Insults

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/6/2025, 3:23 PM
At least we have one decent DC universe to enjoy. This is great news
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 3:49 PM
@ProfessorWhy - yup. Decent describes Reeves at best. I'd say meloncholy.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/6/2025, 3:29 PM
The Penguin season 2 kicks on with the Netflix Tudum” sound
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/6/2025, 3:29 PM
This indirectly confirms Batman III as well, as this universe wouldn't just end on a Penguin show.

#justiceforvic
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 3:48 PM
@TheJok3r - oh, with the new regime, it DEFINITELY could
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/6/2025, 3:52 PM
@lazlodaytona - If Batman II makes a billion or close to it, there's no way they wouldn't green light a third movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 3:55 PM
@TheJok3r - yeah. The Batman II is not making a billion+. The Nolan Dark Knight Days are gone.
The first didn't come close to a billion....with Batman being firmly ingrained in the public conscious. Superhero fatigue? There is definitely Batman fatigue since '89.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/6/2025, 3:58 PM
@lazlodaytona - The first one, which was an unknown reboot at the time, made close to 800 million. Is another 200 really that much of a stretch now that it's an established franchise ?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 12/6/2025, 3:30 PM
Great news.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/6/2025, 3:30 PM
I trust Reeves as a grand storyteller but I really feel like we could've focused on different characters as a greater anthology series of Batman's villain gallery.

Colin killed the role though, so as long as the story is great then we should be fine.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 3:48 PM
@TheRationalNerd - Reeves is generic at best
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/6/2025, 3:37 PM
Knew it was coming soon. That tells me Scarecrow & Maybe Black Mask Turf war with the False Face Society could be coming also. Hope another Character Series will be announced early spring next year. If not after the release of a Batman 3.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 3:47 PM
@TheJester187 - I really hope all of those characters show up in PengyS2. It's a chance to flesh out the villains in between mediocre Batman films.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/6/2025, 3:49 PM
@TheJester187 - I don't think they'd release a show after Batman 3, unless it wasn't going to be the last movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 3:45 PM
Kinda sad when a spinoff series, with the soon to be defunct HBO Max, outshines the actual Batman movie it came from.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2025, 4:15 PM
Cool if that is indeed the case since I was a big fan of S1!!.

If S2 does happen , I could see it being Oz having to deal with a rival crime boss trying to encroach on his territory…

This new crime boss could be Roman Sionis/Black Mask or Ignatius Ogilvy.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 12/6/2025, 4:24 PM
I want to see Two-Face's origin story this season so the character can make a big impact in Batman Part III.

Two-Face should look similar to Donald Cooperman from Goliath:
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
The plot of season two could be based on "The Long Halloween," when a gunman carries out gruesome attacks, causing The Penguin, Sofia, and Selina to turn on each other as they blame one another. But is the newly appointed district attorney instigating a gang war?

Each episode should be titled after a holiday.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder