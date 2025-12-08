SUPERMAN And THE BATMAN Statues At Convention Spark Speculation About Robert Pattinson Joining The DCU

SUPERMAN And THE BATMAN Statues At Convention Spark Speculation About Robert Pattinson Joining The DCU

Statues of David Corenswet’ Superman and Robert Pattinson’s Batman were placed next to each other at CCXP in Brazil, leading fans to voice their desire to see Matt Reeves’ Bruce Wayne in the DCU.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 08, 2025 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Now that Superman is out, DC Studios has concurrent live-action Batman and Superman franchises on the big screen. There's only a slight problem: They live in totally different universes. The Dark Knight is being played by Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' gritty The Batman world, while the Man of Steel is portrayed by David Corenswet in James Gunn's colorful universe. Despite the distinction between the two, fans have long wanted to see Pattinson's Bruce Wayne be merged into the DCU. 

There was a period when that seemed like a real possibility. However, as time has passed, it seems likelier that DC Studios will have its own version of the Caped Crusader existing at the same time as Reeves' iteration. Yet, as the old, heavily paraphrased adage says, hope is the last thing to go. A curious thing happened that's led fans to once again wonder if there might be a chance that Pattinson's Batman will make his way into James Gunn and Peter Safran's universe.

DC Studios had a big presence at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. Aside from the focus on Craig Gillespie's upcoming Supergirl, the convention also featured two incredible life-size statues of David Corenswet's Superman and Robert Pattinson's Batman standing side by side. An image of the statues was shared on X:

The statues being placed next to each other led eager fans to wonder whether DC Studios was sneakily hinting at the possibility of Matt Reeves' Dark Knight being folded into the ongoing DC Universe: 

Other fans simply shared their excitement about the possibility of seeing Pattinson sharing the screen with Corenswet's Clark Kent: 

Despite the speculation, it's unlikely for the statue placement to be signaling anything. The Batman and Superman are highly successful ongoing franchises for two of DC's biggest characters. With no DCU Batman available yet, it makes sense to display the two properties side by side. As such, the placement appears to be a display of DC's cinematic legacy, rather than a potential merger between the two properties. 

During a 2024 appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, James Gunn was asked if he had considered Robert Pattinson becoming the Batman of the DCU. The director replied: "I've contemplated it. Yeah. We've contemplated it. I gotta contemplate everything, Josh. [We have to] talk about everything."

Then, speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2025, Gunn said about merging Pattinson's Bruce Wayne into the DCU: "We've talked about it before, but it's not what's happening right now. You know, listen, everything's in flux. So, we'll figure out what we're doing next, yeah."

With Matt Reeves' Batman already being well established, his addition to the DCU would aid the franchise with some preset world-building. Having said that, odds are DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold will ultimately introduce a whole new Caped Crusader. During a recent interview with Bloomberg, Gunn even addressed his commitment to the long-in-development DCU feature, stating: 

 "If you're gonna make a Batman movie, it better be f—ing awesome."

Superman returns to theaters in Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for release on July 9, 2027. Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will make his comeback in The Batman Part II, coming out on October 1, 2027. 

What do you think about the speculation sparked by the statues at CCXP? Would you like to see Matt Reeves' Batman in the DCU? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
SUPERMAN's Sara Sampaio On Potentially Returning As Eve Teschmacher In MAN OF TOMORROW
Related:

SUPERMAN's Sara Sampaio On Potentially Returning As Eve Teschmacher In MAN OF TOMORROW
DC’s James Gunn Supports SCOOBY-DOO Star Matthew Lillard Following Quentin Tarantino’s Disparaging Comments
Recommended For You:

DC’s James Gunn Supports SCOOBY-DOO Star Matthew Lillard Following Quentin Tarantino’s Disparaging Comments

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder