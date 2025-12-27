AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: The Runtime For Trailer #4 Has Been Revealed As X-MEN Teaser Is Sent Out To Theaters

Avengers: Doomsday's third teaser trailer—which will revolve around the X-Men—has been sent out to theaters. However, while it's currently locked (meaning it needs a code to be accessed), we'd expect it to leak online by Monday or Tuesday at the latest.

The brief teaser will have a runtime of 1 minute and 10 seconds, suggesting we'll only get a glimpse of what to expect from the returns of Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops.

Thanks to another international ratings board, we can today confirm that Avengers: Doomsday's fourth sneak peek will run for a total of 1 minute and 20 seconds. As a reminder, the Fantastic Four and Wakanda are expected to be the focus, though what we'll see from a teaser that supposedly revolves around The Thing and Shuri is very much a mystery to us as of now.

Franklin Richards is expected to play a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, as is Toussaint/T'Challa II, if reports that he's being aged up to become the MCU's new Black Panther are correct.

What has become clear is that we're not getting a teaser focused on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Instead, it seems Marvel Studios will make us wait to learn more about what to expect from the Oscar-winner's take on Victor Von Doom.

Over the summer, Ebon Moss-Bachrach was asked to describe Avengers: Doomsday and called it, "Epic. Tragic. Intergalactic. Starry." His co-star, Human Torch actor Joseph Quinn, did the same when he said, "Epic, mental, Downey Jr."

Be sure to check back here early next week for the official debut of Thor's Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.