PRIMAL Season 3 Teaser Reveals A Brutal Showdown With A Colossal Sandworm

After a very long stretch of time full of fan anxiety and uneasiness, Primal season 3 is finally on the horizon, with the acclaimed animated series set to make its return on January 12, 2026.

According to a previously issued Adult Swim press release, "The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival."

In that same press release, the brilliant Tartakovsky added, "After two seasons, I was ready to move on until an idea surfaced that was pulpier, bad-ass, and undeniable. Everyone agreed, and Season Three was born."

While recently appearing at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, Tartakovsky offered more insight into some of the earlier anthology concepts he had explored, including ideas that leaned into an extraterrestrial-inspired theme.

"I started to draw, and the first idea was of this orange alien girl and a blue man. They were born, kind of like Adam and Eve, and they struggle, and they fight different creatures. It kind of felt just not right," said Tartakovsky on where season 3's initial development first began.

"And so it wasn't working. And I'm like, 'Oh, maybe more alien, kind of insectoid things.' And that wasn't working. Then I had this idea about a cute creature who has to survive. I was like, 'That's kind of neat.' But then it felt very cute, and I don't know what makes this adult. So I had all these questions. And is it too far away from Primal, right?"

In the end, the Samurai Jack and Dexter’s Laboratory creator explained that he simply missed telling Spear’s story.

As a result, he abandoned the anthology concepts altogether and instead zeroed in on how to carry Spear and Fang’s journey forward, even in the wake of Spear’s heroic death.

Watch your step. Primal S3 premieres Jan 12 on HBO Max across Europe.#adultswimeurope #primal #genndytartakovsky pic.twitter.com/hPNcw4GIfN — Adult Swim Europe (@AdultSwimUK) December 23, 2025

Primal season 3 kickoff on Sunday, January 11 at 11:30pm ET/PT on Adult Swim, with streaming available the next day on HBO Max.

Based on the teaser trailer above, fans can still expect the same raw, unflinching violence, minimalist storytelling, and immersive, award-winning sound design that define Genndy Tartakovsky’s prehistoric epic.

Tartakovsky has kept most story details for Primal season 3 under wraps; he did confirm that Spear and Fang’s offspring will appear in the new season and play a pivotal role in the story.

Be sure to check our sister site, Toonado, for future Primal season 3 updates as we count down to the January 11 premiere.