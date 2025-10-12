Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL Season 3 Trailer Introduces The Terrifying Zombie Spear

Following his emotional death in Primal’s Season 2 finale, the stoic Spear is making a shocking return in season 3, but there's a twist? He's back, but as a zombie!

The jaw-dropping reveal was unveiled to the unsuspecting crowd during New York Comic Con over the weekend, where fans were treated to the first glimpse of the next chapter in Genndy Tartakovsky’s Emmy-winning adult animated epic before the trailer was officially released online.

Primal Season 3 - Coming January 2026 pic.twitter.com/u3ovCSH2EN — adult swim (@adultswim) October 9, 2025 First look at ‘PRIMAL’ Season 3 featuring Zombie Spear.



The season releases on Adult Swim in January 2026. pic.twitter.com/1bkLvKc183 — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) October 9, 2025

In a previous interview, series creator Genndy Tartakovsky teased, "It's a new level. Everything that we did in the first season, we upped a bit in the second season, and the third season is even more. I can't say anything without giving everything away, but it's just more, and it's shocking, and it's unstoppable. At some point, you're like, 'I can't believe I'm watching this.' "

He added, "Quality-wise, animation-wise, story-wise, emotionally, I don't want to oversell it, but rarely have I been proud of a project like this. At the end of the day, we'll have these 30 episodes, and thinking back to Dexter and Powerpuff Girls and even Samurai Jack, how much our quality wavered just because of the process and everything, this is just so solid. And to have 30 solid, incredible [episodes] for a modest budget, I'm really proud of it."

In a recent interview, Genndy Tartakovsky revealed that he’s had a change of heart about making Primal Season 3 an anthology series. Instead, he’s decided to center the new season around a gripping Zombie Spear storyline.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Tartakovsky shared, "Yeah! He's a zombie. I'm not gonna talk about how he became one. We'll obviously reveal it in the show. I finished the [season 2] story and I was moving on. Then I started to have second thoughts. I just spent 20 episodes having people care, and then I kill off the main character, which is okay, but then, what are my options?"

He went on to share that something felt off about continuing to work on the show as an anthology concept. "The other stuff I was doing wasn't feeling quite right, maybe because I hadn't finished the story. And because we had that "Plague of Madness" episode in the first season where it was a zombie dinosaur, this is part of our world. It's pulp. It's the ultimate pulpy thing, the undead."

As evidenced by the teaser trailer, even though Spear is now a zombie, the third season will still maintain the show's trademark visceral violence, dialogue-free storytelling and award-winning sound design.

The trailer leaves a ton of lingering questions but Genndy Tartakovsky remained tight-lipped in his EW interview when it came to the specific events of Primal Season 3 but did confirm that Spear and Fang’s children from the season 2 finale will appear and play a major role in the upcoming story.

Stay tuned to our sister site Toonado for more updates as we await an official release date ahead of Primal Season 3’s January 2026 premiere.