SCREAM 7: Ghostface Shares A Chilling New Year's Message With Sidney Prescott In New Teaser

"We have some catching up to do, Sidney."

Though it's only a few seconds long, Paramount Pictures has rung in the New Year with a new social media spot for Scream 7, which finds Ghostface sharing a list of their chilling resolutions with Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell).

The teaser sees this latest incarnation of the iconic masked killer promising to "call old friends more and pay them a visit," which, of course, refers to returning OG final girl, Sidney.

David Arquette is also set to return as former police officer Dewey Riley, along with one of the two franchise's original Ghostfaces, Matthew Lillard's Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher, and Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface, Roman Bridger.

Are these characters somehow still alive, or will the Scream franchise finally introduce a supernatural element?

According to an earlier rumor - and at least partially confirmed in the trailer - some of the previous movies' Ghostfaces (as well as some other characters, evidently) will return via AI/Deepfake technology, which will reportedly "play a significant role in the plot." It seems part of the new Ghostface/Ghostfaces plan to torment Sidney will be to make her believe that the killers she defeated in earlier films have returned to exact their revenge.

Courteney Cox will also reprise her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Check out the new teaser below along with the previous trailer, and a theater standee that's been spotted in the wild.

‘SCREAM 7’ standees are in movie theatres!!



The display features a giant Ghost Face knife in a pool of blood, with the tagline ‘BURN IT ALL DOWN’ front and center. Only in theatres February 27, 2026. pic.twitter.com/OpZcPFvWLR — tristan (@britneyvinyl) December 13, 2025

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.