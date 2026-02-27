SCREAM 7 Spoilers: Ending Explained Along With Who Died And Ghostface's Identity

This article was originally published on FearHQ.com. Bookmark that site now for all the latest horror updates!

Scream 7 is now playing in theaters. Unfortunately, the movie is currently the lowest-rated instalment of the long-running horror franchise on Rotten Tomatoes—with a lowly 37%—the nostalgia-heavy sequel is still expected to have a solid opening weekend.

For those of you curious about what's to come or simply eager to make sense out of what proves to be a pretty convoluted story, we're now sharing a full breakdown of Scream 7's ending.

That includes details on who lives and who dies, the identity of the three Ghostfaces, and how those highly anticipated cameos are handled. We also reveal whether there's anything worth sticking around for after the credits.

Scream 7's big reveal is that, yes, multiple Ghostfaces are tormenting Sidney, and her daughter, Tatum, is kidnapped by the duo. At home, the franchise's original Final Girl is tormented by deepfakes of Stu Macher, Nancy Loomis, Roman Bridger, and Dewey. Eventually, she finds Tatum tied up and at the mercy of Ghostface.

Marco (Ethan Embry), a hospital orderly from a psychiatric hospital who appears earlier in the movie, is revealed as one Ghostface. The second is unmasked as Jessica (Anna Camp), Sidney's neighbour who also appeared roughly an hour or so earlier in a seemingly throwaway scene. It turns out Marco is an AI expert, while Jessica became obsessed with Sidney after her book encouraged her to kill her abusive husband.

She met Marco in the hospital, and there was a third Ghostface, Karl Allan Gibbs (Kraig Drake), a fellow patient who was also working for Jessica (that Ghostface was mowed down by Gale earlier in the movie). Anyway, when Sidney stepped out of the public eye, she went off the deep end and now plans to murder Sidney in front of Tatum to continue the "cycle" after Sidney watched her mom die at Ghostface's hands.

Sidney's husband, Mark, is somehow still alive—he was stabbed earlier—and causes a distraction that allows Sidney to shoot Marco in the head. A fight later ensues, with Tatum and Sidney literally shooting Jessica's face off after unloading a full clip from two guns into her head.

Chad and Mindy are revealed to have survived being attacked by Ghostface, while Mark is taken to the hospital. Sidney then tells her daughter that she named her after her friend Tatum, who was killed by the original Ghostface. So, it's kind of a happy ending.

As for the movie's deaths, those include Scott (Jimmy Tatro), Madison (Michelle Randolph), Hannah Thurman (McKenna Grace), Karl Allan Gibbs (Kraig Drake), Chloe Parker (Celeste O'Connor), Lucas (Asa Germann), Ben (Sam Rechner), Marco (Ethen Embry), and Jessica (Anna Camp).

When it comes to whether it's worth sticking around through the credits, there are no stingers, but we do see some footage of Gale giving Mindy what turns out to be a disastrous attempt at hosting her own news broadcast.

In Scream 7, when a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Joel McHale joins the franchise as Sidney's husband, Mark Evans. Scott Foley, who played Roman Bridger in Scream 3, is also returning, alongside Scream veterans Matthew Lillard and David Arquette as Stu Macher and Dewey Riley, respectively. Joining them are Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro.

Scream creator and original writer Kevin Williamson steps behind the camera for the first time to direct Scream 7. Guy Busick wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Busick and James Vanderbilt.

Scream 7 is now playing in theaters.