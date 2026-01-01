WONDER MAN Trailer Sees Simon Williams Targeted By The Department Of Damage Control (And Superhero Fatigue)

Happy New Year! As Hollywood slowly starts getting back to work, the news cycle can be a little slow after the holidays. Fortunately, Marvel Television has us covered with a new trailer and poster for Wonder Man!

The first half of the sneak peek is mostly familiar, but it further establishes Simon Williams' unlikely friendship with Trevor Slattery. Later, we learn that the former "Mandarin" is actually reporting back to the Department of Damage Control, an organisation that believes Simon is a threat. His handler is Agent Cleary, the DODC agent you'll remember from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel.

The implication is that Trevor is being forced to work with the DODC to earn his freedom after the real Mandarin, Wenwu, broke him out of prison in the All Hail the King One-Shot.

While the trailer stops short of fully revealing Simon's powers, he's obviously incredibly strong and perhaps not in full control of these awesome abilities. However, all Simon wants to do is star in the "Wonder Man" reboot, even if that means contending with another dangerous threat: superhero movie fatigue.

Wonder Man looks like a blast, making it all the more surprising that Marvel Studios seemingly intends to release all 8 episodes at the same time on Disney+ later this month. That echoes (no pun intended) how Echo was dumped on the platform a couple of years ago...and quickly forgotten.

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers.

The series is written by Andrew Guest, Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter, Zeke Nicholson, Anayat Fakhraie, Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman, and Kira Talise. Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnson, and Stella Meghie.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.