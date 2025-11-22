PRIMAL Season 3 Gets Release Date Along With A Terrifying New Look At Spear

Adult Swim has officially announced when the long-awaited third season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal will arrive.

According to a new press release, season 3 is set to premiere on Sunday, January 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim, with episodes hitting HBO Max the following day.

Per Adult Swim, "The third season of “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival."

Touching on the switch from his original plans of an anthology continuation for the third season, Tartakovsky added, "After two seasons, I was ready to move on until an idea surfaced that was pulpier, bad-ass, and undeniable. Everyone agreed and Season Three was born."

Season 2’s fifth episode, “The Primal Theory,” essentially served as a pseudo-pilot for the new direction in Primal season 3. The standalone story, set in 1890s England, follows an escaped asylum inmate who crashes a gathering of esteemed scientists and unleashes a wave of brutal chaos.

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim added, "I mean, not everyone can kill off their main character and then go ‘on second thought…’ and pull it off! But Genndy tends to not make things easy for himself, and what we get as a result is a season three that is more bonkers than the decision to kill Spear off in the first place! You thought there was emotion to the main character dying in season two, wait till you see what’s in store for season three."

Primal Season 3 - Coming January 11th to Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/cFVS8ZAdZL — adult swim (@adultswim) November 20, 2025



Based on the teaser trailer above, fans can still expect the same raw, unflinching violence, minimalist storytelling, and immersive, award-winning sound design that define Genndy Tartakovsky’s prehistoric epic.

Tartakovsky has kept most story details for Primal season 3 under wraps; he did confirm that Spear and Fang’s offspring will appear in the new season and play a pivotal role in the story.

