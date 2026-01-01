Let It Go, Elsa! ZOOTOPIA 2 Shatters Records As Walt Disney Animation’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

The Zootopia 2 stampede at the box office continues racing past the $1.46B mark, dethroning Frozen 2 in the process. The question now: can it overtake Pixar’s Inside Out 2?

By MarkJulian - Jan 01, 2026 05:01 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

Zootopia 2 is still going strong at the box office and the latest feature film for the House of Mouse has broken a major box office record for Walt Disney Animation, despite the fact that it's impressive figures are still rising.

The film has now climbed to an impressive $1.46 billion worldwide, buoyed by a late holiday-season surge despite recently kicking off its sixth week in release.

Domestically, the sequel has earned $333.2 million in the U.S. and Canada, while international markets have contributed a massive $1.13 billion to its total.

China, in particular, has played a pivotal role in the film’s success, accounting for a staggering $563.1 million alone.

That performance has propelled Zootopia 2 past the previous Walt Disney Animation Studios record-holder, Frozen 2, which topped out at $1.45 billion globally.

However, it should be noted that Disney as a whole, has another award-winning animation studio in Pixar.

The studio's Inside Out 2 grossed $1.698 billion back in 2024 but most box office analysts are in agreement that Zootopia 2 is likely to also surpass this total.

With such a monumental box office total (which is still climbing) and with director Jared Bush now calling the shots at Walt Disney Animation Studios as its new Chief creative officer, reports indicate that the wait for Zootopia 3 should be much, much shorter.

It took nine years for the Zootopia sequel to hit theaters in late-2025 but reports indicated that Disney is looking to release Zootopia 3 in roughly 5-6 years.

"The wildest mystery in Zootopia hisssstory."

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

