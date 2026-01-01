STRANGER THINGS Fans Left Frustrated As Series Finale Causes Netflix To Crash... Again

The extended series finale of Stranger Things is now streaming, but when "The Rightside Up" premiered at 5 p.m. PT on New Year’s Eve, Netflix was hit with another crash - though this one only lasted for about 60 seconds.

As fans of the long-running sci-fi/horror series logged into their accounts in droves to find out whether the forces of darkness would be vanquished forever, many were met with a message that read, “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.”

Irritated viewers took to social media to complain, but the error sorted itself out after a few refreshes. Still, one has to wonder why the streamer wasn't prepared for this after the last time.

Back in November, Netflix was down for about five minutes when the first four episodes of Season 5 released at 5 p.m. PT. Stranger Things also caused some technical issues in 2022 when the final Season 4 episodes dropped.

Waiting a few additional minutes isn't exactly a huge inconvenience, but with so much anticipation for the conclusion of what is widely considered to be the most popular streaming show of all time, it's understandable that fans will have been left frustrated by yet another crash.

Check out the series finale poster below, and let us know what you made of the finale in the comments (this is not a spoiler discussion post, so please tag any major reveals).

it ends tonight. the series finale of stranger things is now playing.



🎨 @kylelambert pic.twitter.com/QFMikjkOuh — stranger things (@Stranger_Things) January 1, 2026

According to the official synopsis: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).