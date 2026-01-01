RUMOR: The Identity Of Doctor Doom's Masked Female Sidekick In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed - SPOILERS

Had Avengers: The Kang Dynasty moved forward as planned, we'd have seen the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes assemble to battle the Council of Kangs. That idea has been scrapped, though we've repeatedly heard about multiple Doctor Doom Variants being featured in Avengers: Doomsday.

Among them is a masked woman, who it's been theorised could be a female Victor Von Doom. However, that might just be what the Russo Brothers want us to think. Plus, it would somewhat undermine Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom if he's surrounded by doppelgangers.

While we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt, multiple "scoopers" on social media are claiming that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will be beneath this female ally's mask, a moment likely meant to serve as a game-changing twist in Avengers: Doomsday.

Rumours have persisted for the better part of a year about this movie loosely adapting the events of The Children's Crusade comic book. In that, an amnesiac Wanda fell under Doom's spell, and looked set to marry the villain (who planned to steal her powers). Fortunately, the Young Avengers intervened in time.

If something similar is planned for Avengers: Doomsday, it would explain what brings those characters into the story and, with Wanda, leaves Doom with an ally powerful enough to help him reshape reality when the time comes.

Remember, it's previously been reported that Elizabeth Olsen will play a Scarlet Witch Variant from the X-Men Universe, so this ally of Doom's unmasking as the version we thought died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be huge.

Interestingly, this comes as @MyTimeToShineH reports, "Kamala, Kate and Cassie will have a scene together in Avengers Doomsday to set up a bigger role for them in Avengers Secret Wars and their own show, the Champions."

In related Avengers: Doomsday news, you might have seen these "leaked" cast photos doing the rounds. As convincing as they initially appear, we can confirm that they're AI-generated (how people have the time on their hands to make these, even with AI, is quite surprising).

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.