DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman Continues To Tease MCU Return: "My Gut Says [I'm] Not Done"

Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie and grossed over $1.3 billion. The threequel proved that not every MCU title needs to be PG-13 and served as a stark reminder of what a huge box office draw Hugh Jackman is when he unsheathes Logan's claws.

That takes nothing away from Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool; however, Wolverine, like Spider-Man, remains one of Marvel's most popular characters, and when you combine that with Jackman's take on the X-Man, interest only increases.

Much has been said about what Marvel Studios will do post-Avengers: Secret Wars. Jackman is expected to appear in that and Avengers: Doomsday, but should the role then be recast for the planned X-Men reboot, or does Wolverine get put on the shelf for most (if not all) of the Mutant Saga?

That remains to be seen, but as rumours swirl about a big clash between Wolverine and [SPOILER] in Avengers: Doomsday, not to mention continued chatter about a post-Secret Wars movie revolving around Logan, all eyes are on what Jackman does next.

The actor recently appeared on The View and once again teased his MCU future as the clawed mutant. "My gut says [I'm] not done," Jackman shared. "But that’s just me. Marvel might have different ideas."

Something tells us they're probably on the same page!

In many ways, it does feel like a good time to move on from Jackman's Wolverine when the MCU is rebooted. However, given the actor's youthful appearance and the huge number of fans his take on the X-Man has, we won't be overly shocked if he ends up sharing the screen with Dafne Keen's X-23 suited up as the female Wolverine from the comics.

Reynolds is thought to be developing an X-Force project, and Jackman has been linked to that a few times. With that in mind, there's always a chance he'll continue playing a Variant of the character.

You can hear more from the Deadpool & Wolverine star in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.