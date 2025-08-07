THE BATMAN PART II Shooting Start Date Confirmed; James Gunn To Write And Direct Movie In The "Super-Family"

Warner Bros. Discovery has now confirmed when The Batman Part II will begin shooting, while also teasing Superman director James Gunn's intention to write and direct a "Super-Family" movie. Check it out...

Aug 07, 2025
Warner Bros. Discovery has been touting its recent successes in a new shareholder letter. However, it was during a call with investors that CEO David Zaslav seemingly revealed what Superman director James Gunn is working on next. 

"James Gunn is already preparing to write the next installment in the Super-Family," he confirmed, adding that the DC Studios co-CEO will also direct the movie. Some are speculating that Zaslav is referring to a literal "Super-Family" movie, and it's worth noting that Gunn has repeatedly said Superman will be in his next feature, albeit not a direct Superman sequel. 

A Superman/Supergirl team-up would certainly be of interest to many fans, as would Legion of Super-Heroes. Gunn has said he's not big into time travel, so we wouldn't bank on that being in the works. World's Finest also appears to be off the table. 

Celebrating the success of Superman in the aforementioned letter, the company said, "DC Studio's universe of characters represents not only one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most valuable pieces of intellectual property, but one of the most valuable assets in entertainment."

"In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' (2026), 'Clayface' (2026) and the next 'Wonder Woman,'" it continued. "In addition, 'The Batman II' (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development."

It was recently reported that The Batman Part II is gearing up to start shooting early next year, but it's now official. That hopefully means we'll start getting casting news soon, especially as rumours persist that Hush will be the sequel's big bad. 

"The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including 'The Penguin,' the upcoming new season of 'Peacemaker,' and the debut of 'Lanterns' in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social," the letter concludes.

It's also been confirmed today that, moving forward, Warner Bros. Discovery intends to release 12-14 new films a year, split between 1-2 WB tentpoles, 1-2 DC Studios films, 3-4 New Line releases (including horror), 1-2 animated films, and 1-2 modestly budgeted original films.

Why hasn't Gunn announced his next DCU movie? He's said that won't happen for any project until DC Studios has a script in hand, so he presumably wishes to finish it before confirming his plans.

Until this mystery movie takes shape, we expect Superman to next return to the big screen in June 2026's Supergirl movie. 

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/7/2025, 8:54 AM
$670,145,518 is now impossible.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/7/2025, 8:55 AM
This is GREAT news !! I hope he has time to write/direct as many of these projects as possible.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/7/2025, 8:57 AM
Superman and Supergirl team up.
Brainiac as villain.
Lobo as a supporting character.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/7/2025, 8:58 AM
@RockReigns - Who wouldn’t watch the shit out of that, right?
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 8/7/2025, 9:53 AM
@RockReigns - and with how creative they got with the action sequences, imagine that but with superman and supergirl, krypto and lobo teaming up. We could have a doubles tennis match: superman and supergirl vs lobo and krypto. The ball is brainiac.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/7/2025, 9:02 AM
I was disappointed by Gunn’s Supes. It was definitely entertaining but also divisive and a mess with many story and editing problems (and bad decisions like making the El’s tyrants and the whole political plot - what happened to Superman being “Forbidden from interfering in human history”). I was hoping he’d let someone else take the reigns for this Superman’s follow up adventure
Matador
Matador - 8/7/2025, 9:18 AM
@Bucky74 - When has that ever stopped him in comic books or cartoons?
clogan
clogan - 8/7/2025, 9:20 AM
@Bucky74 - when Superman was first written he always showed that you must protect the helpless. You must help the working class. He is a socialist icon that transformed into an American propaganda piece later on.

I grew up learning that there’s nothing more American than protecting the weak and the helpless.

This was that Superman.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/7/2025, 9:24 AM
@Matador - It was a tenant in the original Reeves film and it set boundaries. I do t believe Superman should interfere with world history. Then he does become the tyrant Gunn’s Jor El wanted him to be
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/7/2025, 9:29 AM
@clogan - Protecting innocents is a far leap from stopping a war. If nations decide to go to war it must fall in them to decide (or be mediated) into stopping, otherwise Superman is interfering with free will (which is a by product of Socialism and government control)
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/7/2025, 9:32 AM
@Bucky74 - except 1) wasn’t really a war it was an empowered nation about to commit genocide

2) America is a non-socialist country that has a govt in power now that wants to expand its control

3) “non-interference” is something for the watchers not Superman. If that was the case he literally couldn’t do anything
Matador
Matador - 8/7/2025, 9:37 AM
@Bucky74 - That's the problem as much as I loved Reeves films as a kid Richard Donner did not follow the comic books and in those times those comic books weren't during the Silver Age he did his own thing and his own rules for Superman.

It's 2025 those rules don't work now times have changed but they tried to keep the mythos of Superman 2025 as if he had a Silver Age mentality.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/7/2025, 9:44 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - 1. In the film it was one nation invading another for land. That’s wrong but it’s not “genocide” and free will allows an evil nation to do that. Superman’s job is not to decide who’s right in a war (which it became once the invaders fought back).

2. It’s actually the opposite. We had a much bigger government under Biden and 87,000 more IRS agents to leach our tax dollars. The Orange Man (like in his first term) has dramatically reduced the size of government.

3. Again Supes job is to protect not stop wars and decide the course of human history. That’s what a dictator would do.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/7/2025, 9:48 AM
@Matador - I still love the Donner spin on the methos and don’t like the idea of Superman interfering or influencing human history by stopping wars he feels are unjust. It would have been different if he did it after he found out Lex manipulated events (it changes the equation) but as is it leans too much into Jot El telling him to rule (which I hated)
grendelthing
grendelthing - 8/7/2025, 9:50 AM
@Bucky74 - And what did Superman end up doing in the very first one of those movies?
grendelthing
grendelthing - 8/7/2025, 9:50 AM
@Bucky74 - And what did Superman end up doing in the very first one of those movies???
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/7/2025, 9:51 AM
@Bucky74 - George Reeves had no such thing.

Christopher REEVE on the other hand...
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 8/7/2025, 9:52 AM
@Bucky74 - "what happened to Superman being “Forbidden from interfering in human history”"

While that movie is great, the 1st Reeve film isn't where Superman begins or ends. That's just one adaptation. And technically, his very existence & actions already interfere with human history.

Matador
Matador - 8/7/2025, 9:53 AM
@Bucky74 - But that's the point while he thought he was fighting the good fight because he could didn't mean he should. It dragged everyone into the mess and had consequences of ones actions. Even Lois was agaisnt his actions' as a movie as a whole it was a teaching moment for him. Just because you can, you can't.
The ramifications of his actions is what lead Luthor to drive in that nail.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/7/2025, 9:06 AM
More Superman love? Nice.
User Comment Image
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 8/7/2025, 9:53 AM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - Gunn... PLEASE GIVE US THIS ON THE BIG SCREEN!!!!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/7/2025, 9:07 AM
I'll distract everyone from the haters.
Life is good
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/7/2025, 9:07 AM
A Superman/Supergirl team-up - let's hope Supergirl succeeds first.

Putting the cart before the horse again?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/7/2025, 9:08 AM
@BillyBatson1000 -? That's Marvels MO
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/7/2025, 9:13 AM
@bobevanz - It is, but haven't they both (in the past) announced projects - then played catch-up with the scripts? Solid scripts should always come first.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/7/2025, 9:20 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - Superman may be struggling to break even but Supergirl will do way better because she's a much bigger character than Superman.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/7/2025, 9:37 AM
@ObserverIO - Did you mean to write that she has a much lower budget? 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2025, 9:09 AM
Given that Zaslav states “Super-Family” specifically , it makes me think it will be either a Superman & Supergirl team up film or perhaps even Superboy tbh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , can’t find to find out what that is and also hear casting news aswell as character details hopefully soon for The Batman Part 2!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/7/2025, 9:09 AM
Superman & Supergirl confirmed
User Comment Image

With Gunn saying it will be very different, it would be interesting to see an off world Superman tale. Everyone wants Brainiac but I’d love to see these two take on Mongul
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/7/2025, 9:22 AM
@MisterBones - Is Supergirl giving birth to Superman in that gif?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/7/2025, 9:45 AM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/7/2025, 9:10 AM
Gherklan's Select
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 8/7/2025, 9:14 AM
So, his goofy movie is $200 million shy of making a profit and he's still planning more movies? He needs to go.
Matador
Matador - 8/7/2025, 9:21 AM
@LiquidSwords - Snyder's depressing colorless DC Universe glad that's over.
At least Gunn's Superman was goofy but entertaining to watch from start to finish.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 8/7/2025, 9:24 AM
@Matador - It was flawed, too, but this has no style nor does it feel cinematic. It's also too childish.
Matador
Matador - 8/7/2025, 9:28 AM
@LiquidSwords - You know what it felt like a Saturday Morning cartoon like the good old days and it wasn't bad thing. I went to peek in the F4 movie and there was 6 people in the bigger theatre. I watched it this last Sunday in a smaller theatre room thinking there won't be people in here. To my surprise that small theatre room got packed before the trailers started.

I hated the packed experience I always go where thiers room to breath. But Superman did put butts in those seats.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/7/2025, 9:31 AM
@LiquidSwords - It needed $560M to make profit.

And it’s made that.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 8/7/2025, 9:39 AM
@Matador - Cool. It made more domestically than I thought it would.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 8/7/2025, 9:39 AM
@RockReigns - $700 just to break even considering the cost of marketing and its tax report.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/7/2025, 9:47 AM
@LiquidSwords - according to WB, Superman is currently sitting on $55m+ gross profit and $27m+ net profit with more coming in as we speak.

You can argue that as much as you want but that is basically what WB just told investors...
