SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos See A Battered Peter Parker Reunite With [SPOILER]

This week has seen us treated to all manner of spectacular action shots from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland. While work has continued there today, Tom Holland has just been spotted in London as Peter Parker...and he wasn't alone.

Zendaya was seen reprising her role as Michelle Jones, with MJ and Peter standing at Aunt May's graveside. This could be a repeat of Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending, where Peter spoke with Happy Hogan, who, thanks to Doctor Strange's spell, had no idea that he was his ex-girlfriend's nephew.

However, outside of Peter, MJ didn't have a connection to May, so it seems more likely that by this point in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, something has happened which has made it so that she finally remembers the man she loves.

Holland stopped to take a photo with fans, and poor Peter looks like he's been put through the wringer as his face is all beaten up. That makes us think this scene could be from later in the movie, but it's presented so far out of context that we can only really guess what's going on.

For what it's worth, the fan who took these shots has claimed on social media that Zendaya was not acting in the scene. However, we find that hard to believe given her hair and clothes, both of which look very much like MJ (her being there to support him sounds like something Holland might have told those fans to maintain the element of surprise).

It's been widely reported that Zendaya's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be important, but ultimately quite small in terms of screentime.

It seems we'll have to wait until next July to find out what's really going on. For now, you can take a closer look Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Peter Parker, MJ(?), and Aunt May's grave in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.