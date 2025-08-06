SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Hi-Res Set Photos Feature Some Iconic Poses And Plenty Of Aura - SPOILERS

Filming has yet to resume on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow as we write this, but more photos from yesterday's shoot have just dropped and they're truly spectacular.

That wasn't Tom Holland in the suit yesterday, because there was a lot of stunt work going on, including some pretty impressive practical web-slinging. However, the actor's double is clearly well-versed in Spidey lore as he was spotted pulling off a few iconic poses.

We haven't been able to piece together fully what's happening in this sequence just yet. However, it's clearly a pursuit that has Spider-Man caught in the middle of the cops and whoever is driving that tank.

If online scoopers are to be believed, The Punisher is in the armoured vehicle, and he's chasing down a Department of Damage Control convoy, intending to inflict some lethal justice on The Scorpion.

It's not clear why Frank Castle has shifted his focus to superpowered threats, but rumour has it he'll be rocking some advanced weaponry. Place your bets now on whether that includes a modified Iron Man suit.

The word "aura" gets thrown around a lot these days, but a couple of shots from Spider-Man: Brand New Day have quickly gone viral. Many are describing the first one as the best set photo ever taken, and it's hard to believe "superhero fatigue" is that serious when you see a crowd like this...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.