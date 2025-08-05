SUPERMAN Set To Pass JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH To Become Third Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2025 Domestically

SUPERMAN Set To Pass JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH To Become Third Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2025 Domestically

James Gunn's Superman continues to perform very well at the domestic box office, and will pass Jurassic World Rebirth later tonight to become the third highest-grossing movie of the year...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman may be struggling overseas, but the movie continues to be a big draw in North America, and is set to become the third highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office later today.

James Gunn's DCU reboot took in another $1.85 million on Monday (a -38% drop) to bring its domestic total to $317 million. This means it will pass Jurassic World Rebirth tonight to claim the No. 3 spot on the highest-crossing movies of 2025 list, behind BO heavy hitters Lilo and Stitch and A Minecraft Movie (it's not likely to catch Disney's latest live-action remake).

Superman is currently sitting at around $551 million worldwide, and should at least hit $600 million by the end of its run. Probably not the massive hit many expected or hoped for, but WB/DC Studios is said to be pleased with the movie's performance overall.

"We’re definitely performing better domestically than we are internationally, but internationally is also rising and having really good weekday numbers in the same way we are," Gunn recently said of the movie's BO performance. "So obviously the word of mouth is very positive both here and everywhere else. Which is the thing that we needed to do the most. At the same time, there are certain countries in which it’s really performing well. Brazil and the U.K."

"Superman is not a known commodity in some places," he went on. "He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow. But again, for us, everything’s been a total win. Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere — this is just the seed of the tree that Peter and I have been watering for the past three years. So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Detailed look At Ultraman's Costume Design
Related:

SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Detailed look At Ultraman's Costume Design
James Gunn Teases SUPERMAN Sequel That's Not SUPERMAN 2; Weighs In On Toxic Fans Following SDCC Threats
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Teases SUPERMAN Sequel That's Not SUPERMAN 2; Weighs In On Toxic Fans Following SDCC Threats

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2025, 12:32 PM
I hope it gets back imax screens so that i can watch it again
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 12:34 PM


User Comment Image
PedroSparkles
PedroSparkles - 8/5/2025, 12:45 PM
@AllsGood - total failure unlike our film

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 12:53 PM
@PedroSparkles - Just for the Record Marvel Studios Has Made Billions and Billions and Billions and Billins and Billions 32 Billion and Climbing Fast at the Box Office.

Marvel Studios Holds All Box Office Records with No Competition.

User Comment Image
PedroSparkles
PedroSparkles - 8/5/2025, 1:00 PM
@AllsGood - and im just very thankful for all the star power that I bring to your reality and that our new film is taking the box office by storm

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/5/2025, 1:01 PM
@AllsGood - @doubled isn't this reserved for marvel movies?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 1:07 PM
@PedroSparkles - Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) Box Office Numbers. Good Luck :)

Domestic = $636,745,858

Foreign = $701,327,787

Worldwide = $1,338,073,645

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/5/2025, 1:07 PM
@AllsGood - 5 out of the last 7 financially failed. Those days are over unless they really decide to change.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2025, 1:10 PM
@AllsGood - this is the first time DC has had the biggest comic book movie of the year since 2008....let that one sink in. It's officially a good year for DC studios.
PedroSparkles
PedroSparkles - 8/5/2025, 1:13 PM
@AllsGood - wait is that the movie my buddy Ryan made with all the Fox characters like Logan???????

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 1:15 PM
@PedroSparkles - Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Domestic = $453,829,060

Foreign = $405,379,776

User Comment Image

Worldwide = $859,208,836
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 1:17 PM
@McMurdo - I 100% Agree. I was trying to be NICE but attacked.
PedroSparkles
PedroSparkles - 8/5/2025, 1:20 PM
@AllsGood - yesssss Wakanda Forevaaaa was a masterpiece of cinema


User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 1:31 PM
@PedroSparkles - Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was AWESOME even won Emmy for Best Actress.

It's Impossible to Upset Me When Marvel Studios Holds all the cards and Box Office Records. Go for it. I was trying to be nice that's why I gave 2 thumbs gif.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2025, 12:34 PM
RIP to the Snydercult and Marvel Stans. It's insane how people root against these movies for no reason other than personal issues. Disney tried to take out Superman's legs and got stepped on. I look forward to Supergirl and Clayface. At least they don't need to make 700 million to turn a profit lmao
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/5/2025, 12:41 PM
@bobevanz - #SuperShit would have needed to beat BvS gross to shut up the Cult. It may not even beat MOS 👀


And of course 🤡😘
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 12:45 PM
@bobevanz - Great Box Office Numbers for DCU Superman but how many of the Marvel Studios Box Office Records will it Break?

Little short of 1 Billion at the Box Office. Long away from Marvel Studios 32 Billion and Growing Fast.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2025, 1:08 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - it beat MoS via word of mouth alone. All they had to do was get the character right and we're off to the races.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2025, 1:10 PM
@McMurdo - at this point, his coping mechanism is to troll. Didnt even have the guts to accept my bet
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/5/2025, 1:17 PM
@AllsGood - To be fair, 32 billion across 37 movies. Superman (the first of a collected universe) is set to make around what Iron Man did when it was released.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2025, 1:17 PM
@vectorsigma - that's okay. When Superman beats 3 MCU films in a year, you're gonna get folks who find that a bit threatening lol

The only #Supershit is the word of mouth on Fantastic Four.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/5/2025, 1:20 PM
@McMurdo - did it? How come it hasn't made more than MOS yet then? 👀 tickets are more expensive than they were in 2013 and this film one of the most viewed trailers of all time 😅
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/5/2025, 1:22 PM
@vectorsigma - your bet made no sense dumbass. You said if superman grossed more than F4 you would leave the site lmao 🤣
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2025, 1:24 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - oh it has domestically.... topped MoS a week ago bud. Better hit that #inflationbutton
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/5/2025, 1:27 PM
@McMurdo - but hasn't world wide Bud, you better hope it does 🤣😅
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/5/2025, 12:35 PM
First Steps looks to finish under $300M now. Analysts are expecting Superman to gross $100M more domestically than F4. Crazy.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/5/2025, 12:40 PM
It's a really good movie. I liked it alot
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/5/2025, 12:41 PM
"Superman should at least hit $600 million by the end of its run. Probably not the massive hit many expected or hoped for, but WB/DC Studios is said to be pleased with the movie's performance overall."

Not a massive hit ? the last 10 DC movies couldn't reach the $400 million mark, with some not even reaching $200 million. This is a major win for DC on film.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/5/2025, 12:45 PM
@TheJok3r - previous dc movies are completely irrelevant. This was a new Superman movie to kick start a brand new franchise, with a budget of 225 million (so more like 400m). Trust me, 600m worldwide is the least anyone expected this to make.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2025, 12:49 PM
@TheJok3r - and 3 mcu movies this year having a hard time reaching 500M

So 600M for Superman is a big win already
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/5/2025, 12:52 PM
@MarkCassidy - How are they irrelevant when they were a ball and chain this movie had to drag with it ?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2025, 12:53 PM
@MarkCassidy - lets just put it into perspective then.

If superman is only 25M higher in budget (i dont believe f4 only has 200M though) and F4 trails Superman by an estimate of 100M, what does that make of F4? I want you guys saying it
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/5/2025, 12:59 PM
@MarkCassidy - I don't think previous DC movies are completely irrelevant. All of those DCEU bombs and disappointments harmed the DC brand and certainly caused at least some potential viewers to not bother going to the theater today. I think for "Superman" (as the rebooted Studio's first offering) to exceed $600MM is a very nice win, in spite of the prior baggage.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/5/2025, 1:00 PM
@GeneralZod - @TheJok3r
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/5/2025, 1:03 PM
@vectorsigma - Haha... why because we're all Marvel shills? As I said on a thread over the weekend, I don't give a damn about Marvel vs. DC. I want every comic book movie to do well unless it sucks ass... neither FF or Superman did, imo, so I want them to succeed. Neither are flops, but nor are they performing as well as expected.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2025, 1:08 PM
@MarkCassidy - well, same here. I want both sides to succeed and if that is also what you are hoping for, maybe also try to use the same colorful adjectives youve used in the past for prvious dceu flops for F4 and not just "steep decline"
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/5/2025, 1:16 PM
@vectorsigma - Colorful adjectives such as? If I said a movie was flopping, it's probably because it was flopping. FF is not flopping... unless you'd like to spin ot some other way?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/5/2025, 1:25 PM
@GeneralZod - Their box office performance is irrelevant. General audiences don't really care about that stuff. It's just something us fans discuss ad nauseum.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/5/2025, 12:41 PM
User Comment Image
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/5/2025, 12:41 PM
It was a fun movie with a lot of rewatch value in my book.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder