RUMOR: Here's Why Sony Scrapped Plans To Pit SPIDER-MAN Against Venom And Knull In BRAND NEW DAY

RUMOR: Here's Why Sony Scrapped Plans To Pit SPIDER-MAN Against Venom And Knull In BRAND NEW DAY

There were rumblings last year about plans for Spider-Man 4 to feature appearances from Venom (Tom Hardy) and Knull, God of Symbiotes (Andy Serkis). Now, we have some intel on why it didn't happen...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2025 05:08 PM EST

Shortly after Venom: The Last Dance's release last year, it was reported that Sony Pictures was planning to pit Spider-Man and Venom against Knull in Spider-Man 4

The Venom threequel may have ended Eddie Brock's symbiosis with Venom, but it established Knull as a Multiversal threat. Of course, with a piece of the Venom Symbiote left on Earth 616, it was easy enough to imagine how Eddie might be reunited with his alien costume (and how it could lead to Peter Parker finally getting his black suit). 

Venom: The Last Dance did so-so numbers at the box office, and while a Spider-Man crossover never happened, most fans weren't too upset about Tom Holland and Tom Hardy never sharing the screen. 

Had Spider-Man: Brand New Day been released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the odds of Spidey meeting Venom would have likely been higher. Instead of more Multiversal madness, we're getting a street-level story featuring The Punisher, The Hulk, Scorpion, and no Venom or Knull.

Addressing that, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez—who was first to break the Knull rumour— has said, "When I mentioned Knull being the villain for [Spider-Man 4], this was part of Sony’s push to involve their symbiote storyline and connect it to The Last Dance. For a while, it was. They even teased it in a press release. However, Marvel wanted a different direction: the one we have now."

This might sound like a scooper attempting to save face, but honestly, it makes sense and lines up with what we were hearing at the time, too. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was hampered by the pandemic, but Sony expected The Last Dance to be a mega-hit.

Instead, the movie topped out at $478.9 million, Kraven the Hunter bombed, and Kevin Feige had little interest in playing with Avi Arad's broken toys. That leaves Andy Serkis' Knull in limbo, with plans for an Agent Venom feature put on hold. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. You can see some new photos from the set of the movie in the X posts below.

RUMOR: There Are Big Plans For Scorpion Beyond SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - But What About Mister Negative?
Related:

RUMOR: There Are Big Plans For Scorpion Beyond SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - But What About Mister Negative?
LOST And HELLBOY Star Daniel Dae Kim Responds To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Mister Negative Fan Casts
Recommended For You:

LOST And HELLBOY Star Daniel Dae Kim Responds To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Mister Negative Fan Casts

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 8/5/2025, 5:12 PM
First?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/5/2025, 5:19 PM
@Lucasberg - Congratulations on this achievement. It's very likely that you will never top it.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 8/5/2025, 5:34 PM
@TheyDont - thanks. Anything is possible if you dream big enough
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 8/5/2025, 5:14 PM
Fiege probably looked Pascal in the eye and said “we don’t want to use your terrible storylines” and that was that
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/5/2025, 5:44 PM
@itzayaboy - we have our own terrible storylines.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/5/2025, 5:59 PM
@itzayaboy - Wait, Pedro isn't just starring in them now, he's trying to write them too? LOL!!
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 8/5/2025, 5:17 PM
It's for the better. Though I have nothing against the Symbiont latching itself onto Spiderman at the end of the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 5:26 PM
@Tidaltree - I wouldn’t mind or be surprised if it happens in SW.
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 8/5/2025, 5:29 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Remember: This Venom has been "raised" as an Anti-Hero. Thus we'd hopefully get a Spiderman/Venom-Story like never before seen in the comics. Therefore I'd call SW the wrong place for it. Has to be played out fully in a full movie dedicated to Spiderman/VEnom, imo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 5:35 PM
@Tidaltree - oh I didn’t mean that version of Venom exactly but I could see him getting the MCU version of the symbiote
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 8/5/2025, 5:41 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That would be alright also. Although we might get the opportunity of an venomized Spiderman fighting the 616-Venom. Which would be awesome in its own right.
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 8/5/2025, 5:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - With Spidermans DNA at the botom, Venom perhaps doesn't even have to fuel itself, thus Spiderman - who is already used to killing in wartimes using instakill - may even derive him from biting of bad peoples heads until he really needs Venom to go full out.
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 8/5/2025, 5:21 PM
User Comment Image

Glad that Sony yielded and saw what a dumb idea that was

At this point the symbiote is probably going to latch onto Mac Gargan and make that version of Venom, two after credit scenes, one stone.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 5:26 PM
Honestly , it does sound like a scooper trying to save face to me…

I wouldn’t be surprised if perhaps it was one of many discussions Marvel & Sony had in regards to their direction of this fourth installment but I doubt they started writing it before shifting to the story they seem to be telling now.

Anyway , it’s for the best imo since I wasn’t really a fan of Sony’s take on Venom or the SUMC in general so I’m glad Knull & all that didn’t happen.

Regardless , looking forward to BND as of now!!.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/5/2025, 5:43 PM
Sony doesn't deserve this character. Andrew Garfield should've been in Kraven at the least. A 4th Raimi film? Does Sony know that No Way Home made almost $2 billion? It wasn't all because of tom holland and zendaya.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/5/2025, 6:01 PM
Here’s why… because it was dumb
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/5/2025, 6:02 PM
Unpopular opinion: I would have lied to see these two square off. Hardy’s Eddie was a good but he’s a good actor and with the right script and a tonal shift, I think he could have given us a Brock that was closer to his comic counterpart for a face off with Spidey. It’s all about the script and how the character is written.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/5/2025, 6:02 PM
@Bucky74 - liked. They need an edit button
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/5/2025, 6:03 PM
@Bucky74 - “Hardy’s Eddie was a goof”
mountainman
mountainman - 8/5/2025, 6:06 PM
Because the entire Venom trilogy was absolute shite?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder