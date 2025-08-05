STAR WARS: Temuera Morrison Has A Blunt Response When Asked Whether He's Set For Boba Fett Return

Nearly four years after it premiered on Disney+, it's obvious that The Book of Boba Fett won't return for a second season. In many ways, that's hard to believe, but does it boil down to Lucasfilm dropping the ball on one of its most iconic characters?

Fett's attempt to take over Tatooine's criminal underworld made for interesting viewing, but The Book of Boba Fett's villains were forgettable, and the story behind his return softened the character too much (the less said about that colourful biker gang, the better).

Temuera Morrison hasn't shied away from criticising the way he was left on the shelf when The Mandalorian season 3 rolled around and has even said Din Djarin taking centre stage in The Book of Boba Fett played a role in "ruining" the spin-off.

While harsh, it's a valid observation in some ways because an entire episode of the show was devoted to Din and Grogu. Both characters, and their heartfelt reunion, largely overshadowed Fett during the finale but were also the main reason many Star Wars fans tuned in.

Appearing at the Tampa Bay Comic Convention this past weekend, Morrison was asked whether he has any Star Wars projects lined up.

"No," he bluntly replied (via SFFGazette.com). "We really have to treasure those moments now. All of you need to send a fax, or a letter or an email to those powers that be at Lucasfilm. I’m sure they’d love to hear from everyone. Please give Daniel Logan and Temuera Morrison another chance and put them somewhere."

Logan, who played the child Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, was also on hand and jokingly weighed in to say, "The crazy part with 'Star Wars' is that you don’t know about filming anything until like, a week, or maybe two, or even less than that, right?"

"But the thing is, Temuera is the greediest person in 'Star Wars.' He’s played so many characters, he’s got the most characters in 'Star Wars,' if you go down the line — from Jango, Boba, all of the Clones, Rex, Cody, Fives — he’s got the most characters in 'Star Wars.'"

Logan added, "There’s going to be plenty of opportunities. Especially for this guy, especially with this era of 'Star Wars,' like 'Ahsoka,' and all this stuff set after 'Return of the Jedi.'"

While Morrison's comments do appear to close the door on an appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu, we'd be shocked if Dave Filoni doesn't have plans for a live-action Captain Rex in Ahsoka season 2 or his eventual Star Wars movie. As for Fett, his future remains uncertain.

For now, the Boba Fett actor has been benched, and despite Logan making light of it, that's clearly as frustrating for him as it is for many Star Wars fans. We know that Fett is ruling over Tatooine, but if and when he does return, it might not be the worst idea to take him back to his bounty hunting roots.

