STAR WARS: Temuera Morrison Has A Blunt Response When Asked Whether He's Set For Boba Fett Return

STAR WARS: Temuera Morrison Has A Blunt Response When Asked Whether He's Set For Boba Fett Return

Temuera Morrison made his Star Wars return in The Mandalorian and later led his own spin-off series. Now, though, the actor has confirmed that there's nothing else lined up for him as Boba Fett...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Book of Boba Fett
Source: Collider (via SFFGazette.com)

Nearly four years after it premiered on Disney+, it's obvious that The Book of Boba Fett won't return for a second season. In many ways, that's hard to believe, but does it boil down to Lucasfilm dropping the ball on one of its most iconic characters?

Fett's attempt to take over Tatooine's criminal underworld made for interesting viewing, but The Book of Boba Fett's villains were forgettable, and the story behind his return softened the character too much (the less said about that colourful biker gang, the better). 

Temuera Morrison hasn't shied away from criticising the way he was left on the shelf when The Mandalorian season 3 rolled around and has even said Din Djarin taking centre stage in The Book of Boba Fett played a role in "ruining" the spin-off. 

While harsh, it's a valid observation in some ways because an entire episode of the show was devoted to Din and Grogu. Both characters, and their heartfelt reunion, largely overshadowed Fett during the finale but were also the main reason many Star Wars fans tuned in. 

Appearing at the Tampa Bay Comic Convention this past weekend, Morrison was asked whether he has any Star Wars projects lined up.

"No," he bluntly replied (via SFFGazette.com). "We really have to treasure those moments now. All of you need to send a fax, or a letter or an email to those powers that be at Lucasfilm. I’m sure they’d love to hear from everyone. Please give Daniel Logan and Temuera Morrison another chance and put them somewhere."

Logan, who played the child Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, was also on hand and jokingly weighed in to say, "The crazy part with 'Star Wars' is that you don’t know about filming anything until like, a week, or maybe two, or even less than that, right?"

"But the thing is, Temuera is the greediest person in 'Star Wars.' He’s played so many characters, he’s got the most characters in 'Star Wars,' if you go down the line — from Jango, Boba, all of the Clones, Rex, Cody, Fives — he’s got the most characters in 'Star Wars.'"

Logan added, "There’s going to be plenty of opportunities. Especially for this guy, especially with this era of 'Star Wars,' like 'Ahsoka,' and all this stuff set after 'Return of the Jedi.'"

While Morrison's comments do appear to close the door on an appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu, we'd be shocked if Dave Filoni doesn't have plans for a live-action Captain Rex in Ahsoka season 2 or his eventual Star Wars movie. As for Fett, his future remains uncertain. 

For now, the Boba Fett actor has been benched, and despite Logan making light of it, that's clearly as frustrating for him as it is for many Star Wars fans. We know that Fett is ruling over Tatooine, but if and when he does return, it might not be the worst idea to take him back to his bounty hunting roots.

Let us know your thoughts on Morrison's remarks in the comments section. 

STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE Star Liam Neeson Isn't A Fan Of Qui-Gon Jinn's Namby-Pamby EPISODE I Death
Related:

STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE Star Liam Neeson Isn't A Fan Of Qui-Gon Jinn's "Namby-Pamby" EPISODE I Death
THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Still Isn't Happy THE MANDALORIAN Stole An Episode Of My Show
Recommended For You:

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Still Isn't Happy THE MANDALORIAN "Stole An Episode Of My Show"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/5/2025, 1:28 PM
If it's to ruin the character even more what's the point?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/5/2025, 1:29 PM
they phuck his character into the dirt.
PC04
PC04 - 8/5/2025, 1:30 PM
The incredible baffling f-up that was the Book of Boba Fett ruining one of Star Wars' most well known and marketable characters. I'm still amazed at the misteps with this show.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder