STREET FIGHTER BTS Photos Reveal First Look At Orville Peck As Vega; New Glimpse Of Noah Centineo As Ken

Several cast members from the upcoming Street Fighter reboot have taken to social media to share some new behind-the-scenes photos from the set...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 25, 2025 06:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Following a silhouetted tease of current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes' video game-accurate look as Guile and a first glimpse of Noah Centineo (Black Adam) suited-up as Ken Masters, we have some new behind-the-scenes photos and video from the set of the Street Fighter reboot.

The photos feature a number of cast members, including Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Andrew Koji (Ryu), and Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki), but Orville Peck appears to be the only one in-costume as the villainous Vega.

The South African musician has Vega's blonde hair and signature snake tattoo, but there's a good chance this isn't the mask he'll wear as the character, since Peck is known for covering his face in public.

Vega was introduced as one of four bosses in 1991's Street Fighter II as a conceited, sadistic "Spanish Ninja." He is usually depicted as the right-hand man of Shadaloo leader M. Bison (David Dastmalchian).

Jason Momoa and Cody's fellow WWE pro-wrestler Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) are also on board in key roles. Reigns is believed to be playing the villainous Akuma, the man who killed Ryu and Ken's trainer and his own older brother Gouken, while several sources are reporting that Momoa will take on the role of green-skinned fan-favorite, Blanka.

Though numerous characters have been introduced over the years, Ryu and his best friend/rival Ken Masters have remained at the forefront of the Street Fighter video game franchise. Both fighters have very similar move sets, including the Dragon Punch and "Hadoken" fireball.

Capcom's Street Fighter series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptations up until now. The 1994 movie starring Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend - although it's fair to say that some of the casting choices have not inspired confidence in the fanbase.

Director Kitao Sakurai, who stepped in to replace original helmers Danny and Michael Philippou, is probably best known for writing, directing and exec producing The Eric Andre Show, and has also directed the pilot and several episodes of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly, as well as episodes of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal

mountainman - 8/25/2025, 6:11 PM
Not quite sure how this will turn out, but seeing how stoked Andrew Shultz has been with his involvement has been fun. As someone who also had some challenges with getting my family started, his last comedy special was really resonant for me. I can forgive Dan - the original joke fighting game character - with a mustache played by someone who isn’t a fighter.
harryba11zack - 8/25/2025, 6:15 PM
whale...it's an improvement over this guy
User Comment Image
Malatrova15 - 8/25/2025, 6:18 PM
@harryba11zack - Lets Get retarded indeed
Malatrova15 - 8/25/2025, 6:19 PM
I like how prepping for Fan Hibiki's role means to get punches to death
BruceWayng - 8/25/2025, 6:45 PM
Noah Centineo was such a bad choice for Ken. He’s not blonde so the dyed hair just looks off and he’s got more of a husky HS football player kind of build. Not to mention the ten year age difference between him and Andrew Koji. It just makes zero sense
Kiba - 8/25/2025, 6:50 PM
@BruceWayng - I agree but Ken isn't a natural blonde either.
Laridian - 8/25/2025, 6:47 PM
A lot of stunt casting, but that doesn't automatically mean it's going to suck. The cast is taking it seriously and the director is solid. This MIGHT end up surprising a lot of people.
IronGenesis - 8/25/2025, 6:55 PM
