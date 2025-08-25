STREET FIGHTER BTS Photos Reveal First Look At Orville Peck As Vega; New Glimpse Of Noah Centineo As Ken

Following a silhouetted tease of current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes' video game-accurate look as Guile and a first glimpse of Noah Centineo (Black Adam) suited-up as Ken Masters, we have some new behind-the-scenes photos and video from the set of the Street Fighter reboot.

The photos feature a number of cast members, including Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Andrew Koji (Ryu), and Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki), but Orville Peck appears to be the only one in-costume as the villainous Vega.

The South African musician has Vega's blonde hair and signature snake tattoo, but there's a good chance this isn't the mask he'll wear as the character, since Peck is known for covering his face in public.

Vega was introduced as one of four bosses in 1991's Street Fighter II as a conceited, sadistic "Spanish Ninja." He is usually depicted as the right-hand man of Shadaloo leader M. Bison (David Dastmalchian).

Jason Momoa and Cody's fellow WWE pro-wrestler Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) are also on board in key roles. Reigns is believed to be playing the villainous Akuma, the man who killed Ryu and Ken's trainer and his own older brother Gouken, while several sources are reporting that Momoa will take on the role of green-skinned fan-favorite, Blanka.

Though numerous characters have been introduced over the years, Ryu and his best friend/rival Ken Masters have remained at the forefront of the Street Fighter video game franchise. Both fighters have very similar move sets, including the Dragon Punch and "Hadoken" fireball.

Capcom's Street Fighter series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptations up until now. The 1994 movie starring Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend - although it's fair to say that some of the casting choices have not inspired confidence in the fanbase.

Director Kitao Sakurai, who stepped in to replace original helmers Danny and Michael Philippou, is probably best known for writing, directing and exec producing The Eric Andre Show, and has also directed the pilot and several episodes of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly, as well as episodes of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal.