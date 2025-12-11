STREET FIGHTER Trailer & Posters Reveal First Official Look At Iconic Video Game Heroes And Villains

Round 1... fight!

The first trailer and a series of character posters for Legendary and Capcom's highly-anticipated live-action Street Fighter movie debuted during the Game Awards this evening, and have now been released online.

The teaser introduces the "World Warriors" that will do battle in the movie, revealing our first official look at iconic combatants such as Ken, Ryu, Guile, Chun-Li and the villainous M. Bison.

The trailer doesn't reveal many plot details, and basically just serves as an introduction to the heroes and villains that will clash in the tournament. Everyone looks very game-accurate here... for better or worse!

Check out the teaser below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The Kitao Sakurai-directed video game adaptation - which will now be distributed by Paramount Pictures - has also been pushed back a few months, and will now hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.